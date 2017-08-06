Off the Menu: Pacific Wine and Food Classic at Newport Dunes Aug. 19-20
We’re preparing our palates for the inaugural Pacific Wine and Food Classic that takes place at Newport Dunes Aug.19-20.
This food, wine and cocktail festival features more than 100 food and libation stations, all inspired by summer.
In addition to all the food and wine (and trust us, there will be a LOT of food and wine), the Fisher & Paykel / DCS Cooking Stage – hosted by Food Network star Simon Majumdar – will feature live culinary demonstrations from local celebrity chefs. Some (Jamie Gwen, Cathy Pavlos, Pascal Olhats, Stan Frazier) we know very well, other are new to us, but we have no doubt we’re going to learn a lot of culinary tips while sampling some delicious treats.
Here’s the two-day lineup of culinary entertainment:
Saturday
- Chef Geeta Bansal, Clay Oven: How to prepare Watermelon Curry
- Tricia Carr, Master Mixologis: How to make two of her favorite summer cocktails.
- Chef Jamie Gwen, Culinary Radio Host: Newport’s own “Cutthroat Kitchen” winner shows how to make Spanish Summer Gazpacho & Summer Fruit Soup
- Tess Masters, The Blender Girl: How to make Pineapple Salsa Smoothie
- Chef Kris Morningstor, most recently with Terrine: How to make Truffled Chicken Liver
- Chef Ray Garcia, Esquire’s Chef of the Year and Executive Chef of Broken Spanish: How to make Broken Spanish, B.S. Taqueria
- Chef Brian Malarkey, Creator of over a dozen restaurants including Herb & Wood in San Diego
- Kim Beto, Sommelier: Wine pairing
- Eric Entrikin, Master Sommelier: Wine pairing and what you should know about Rose Wines
- Ira Norof, Sommelier: What you should know about Rose Wines with Eric Entrikin
Sunday
- Chef Katy Smith, Puesto: How to make flor de calabaza soup and the corn stock
- Chef Ivan Calderon, Taco Mesa: How to make his famous Margarita
- Chef Linda Johnsen, Filomena’s Italian Kitchen: How to make Salmon cheesecake
- Chef Cathy Pavlos, Provenance: How to make Grilled Peach and Heirloom Tomato Salad
- Chef Arthur Ortiz, Skyloft: How to make Shrimp Shooters
- Chef Pascal Olhats, Pascal Restaurant: How to make Scampi Provencal
- Chef Stan Frazier, drummer for Sugar Ray, winner of the Chef Race & owner of Sgt. Pepperoni Pizza: How to make Summer ceviche
- Chef Joe Youkhan: How to make charred eggplant Baba Ganoush
- Chef Brian Huskey, Bravo’s Top Chef and Executive Chef/Founder of Tackle Box: How to make Beach Corn
- Kim Beto, Sommelier: Wine pairing
- Eric Entrikin, Master Sommelier: Wine pairing
CHEFS & RESTAURANTS
We mentioned there will be a lot of food and wine at this event. Curious as to who is serving what? Here’s the menu of participating restaurants and chefs, and the cuisine they’ll be serving:
Chef Linda Johnsen | Filomena’s Italian Kitchen & Market: Trio of grilled fresh tomato bruschetta, roasted corn bruschetta and grilled peach bruschetta.
Krave Kobe Burger & Grill: Saturday: Gourmet Kobe Sliders / Sunday: Gourmet Kobe Hot Dogs
Chef Greg Daniels | Haven Gastropub & Provisions Market: Truffle Fries with garlic aioli.
Chef Cathy Pavlos | Provenance Restaurant: Honey and Ginger BBQ Beef Shortib Sliders with Jalapeno Coleslaw, Housemade Kimchee, Smoked Mozzarella Cheese
Gelato Chef Bob Hoxsie | Mangiamo: Gelato S’more, Almond Joy, Double Chocolate, Banana on a Stick Gelato and Caramel Macchiato and Strawberry Sorbetto.
Executive Chef Bryant Taylor | Chianina: charcoal grilled striploin with black truffle and potato with butter farm lot greens
Chef Eric Samaniego | Michael’s on Naples: Sonora Wheat Radiatore, pancetta, corn sugo
Executive Chef Jason Mazur | Bluewater Grill: Coriander crusted ahi w/black garlic tzatziki, pickled sea beans and lemon
Executive Chef Eric Mickle | Orange Hill Restaurant: Compressed Heirloom Melons; Shaved Prosciutto, Green Pea Mojo, Marcona Almond
Chef de Cuisine Jose Rodriguez | Pete’s Sunset Grille: Grilled Scallop with Sandia Aguachile jicama, pickled cucumbers, spiced watermelon water, tobiko caviar, blood orange oil, tortilla crunch smoked salt.
Executive Chef Leo Razo | Villa Roma: Saturday: Empanadas / Sunday: Argentinian Barbecue
Fresh Salsa Bar by Melissa’s Produce: Mango Salsa, Papaya Salsa, Watermelon and Cucumber Salsa, Corn Salsa. Served in butter lettuce
Executive Chef Mark McDonald | Old Vine Café: Bacon & Corn Chowder
Executive Chef / Owner Shachi Mehra | Adya: Grilled Corn Chaat with cilantro, fresh chilies, fennel and summer tomatoes
Corporate Chef Reymundo Pinedo | Sundried Tomato Bistro: Root Beer Marinated Baby Back Ribs with chipotle barbecue sauce; Strawberry Spinach Salad with strawberries, candied pecans, blueberries, cranberries, quinoa, goat cheese & strawberry Dijon vinaigrette
Executive Chef / Owner Geeta Bansal | Clay Oven: Smoked Mango and Corn Soup
Executive Chef Adrian Garcia | Red O: Shrimp Ceviche
Chef Joel Guiterrez | SeaLegs: Savory Turkey Meatballs & the Ultimate Wine Froze
Executive Chef Tim Maher | SeaSalt: Signature Santa Maria Tri-Tip Open Faced Sandwich
Baja Shellfish Farms: Oysters & Clams prepared three ways.
Chef Andrew Monterrosa | TAPS: Torched hamachi with soy truffle emulsion; Tamanishiki rice, wasabi caviar, micro shiso
Chef Grace Nguyen | Asian Box: Chilled Glass Noodle Salad, Pineapple, Golden Raisin, Fresh Herbs, Tamarind Vinaigrette
Chef Katy Smith | Puesto: Tacos de Lamb Barbacoa with avocado mousse, cilantro
Chef Ryan Sumner | Light House Bayview: Charred Hamachi Crudo, Smoked Avocado Mousse, Black Radish, Cilantro, Jalapeño Citrus Water
Executive Chef David McLennon | James Republic: Chilled Beet & Carrot Soup with ginger, cashew crème fraiche, basil oil
Chef & Founder Karla Vasquez | Chela’s Mexican Grill: Ribeye Taco with a mango, habanero, strawberry, black beans & corn pico on a tamarind tortilla
Chef John Park: Jasmine Tea Cremeux, Coconut Feuilletine, Honey Gelee, Lemon Puree
Chef de Cuisine Cesar Sarmiento | CUCINA enoteca: tomato carpaccio with dehydrated strawberry, orange bell pepper, parmesan frico, red wine vinaigrette
Executive Chef Hinson Lau | Tru Grits, Hotel Menage: Five-Spice Pork with Umami Egg, Pickled Mustard Greens, with Savory Rice
Executive Chef David Man | Island Hotel Newport Beach & Coastal Catering: Prime New York Steak Tataki; Salad of Mizuna, Scallions and Carrots, Ponzu and Shiso Powder
Executive Chef Peter Lai | Oak Grill: Ahi Poke with compressed melon, watermelon radish, yuzu caviar, dashi foam, micro cilantro
Executive Chef Janine Falvo | Sip Bar & Lounge: heirloom tomato cones, basil ice cream
WINES
A variety of domestic and international wines will be poured over the weekend, with wineries offering one to four varietals to taste—which means more wine than you can probably sample.
Participating wineries: Atlas Peak, Banfi Wines, Barossa Valley Estate, Belleruche, Benziger, Bouchaine, Brassfield Estates, Chateau Ste. Michelle (15 various wines will be poured), Cherry Pie, Chloe Wine Collection, Concannon Vineyard, Conundrum, The Crossings, The Calling, Da Luca, Deutsch Family Wines & Spirits, Federalist Wines, Ferrari, Ferrari-Carano Vinyards and Winery, Fleurs De Prairie, Franciscan Estate, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyser Peak, If You See Kay, Imagery Winery, Jean-Luc Colombo, John Anthony Family of Wines, Joseph Carr, Josh Cellars, Layer Cake, Markham, Mer Soleil, Mionetto, Mud House, Oyster Bay, Ramon Bilbao, Robert Mondavi Winery, Rutherford Hill, Sacha Lichine, Sanford, Slow Press Wines, Stave & Steel, The Keaton, The Prisoner Wine Company, Trapiche Wines, The Wine Group, Ty Ku Sake, Villa San Julliette, Virginia Dare Winery, We Believe Wines, Wilson Creek Winery.
Several beer purveyors (including our local favorite Towne Park Brew Co. from Brett Lawrence) and cocktail stations will also be at the event.
TICKETS
Tickets are $150 for single day and $250 for two-day general admission, and includes unlimited tastes of food and beverages. VIP tickets are $200 for single day and $350 for two-day admission, and includes early admission, access to the Grassy VIP lounge overlooking the bay that will serve special bites and Patrón handcrafted cocktails, Patrón infused popsicles and Chunk’n Chip Patrón infused Ice Cream Sammiches. VIP tickets are very limited.
There is also a pre-event dinner on Friday evening, Aug. 18,at Fig & Olive, and a post-event dinner on Sunday evening, Aug. 20 at the Marriott Hotel in Fashion Island. For details on those and other Pacific Wine and Food Classic event, and to purchase tickets, visit pacificwineandfood.com.
Net proceeds from this event will be given to Golden Rule charity as the beneficiary of the Pacific Wine and Food Classic, in order to give back to the restaurant industry. Golden Rule is a local charity founded in order to give back and support those in need who work in the restaurant industry. Golden Rule Charity administers grants and acts as a liaison between the community and those faced with an unanticipated crisis.