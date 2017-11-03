Charity Spotlight: Philharmonic Society Presents Inaugural Holiday House

For more than 20 years, the Philharmonic Society of Orange County has hosted the annual House of Design, where a team of local designers customize a classic home and the public pays to tour the home, with proceeds going to the Philharmonic Society’s education programs.

The Philharmonic Society did not host a House of Design this year, but that’s because they have instead created the first Philharmonic Holiday House inside a recently constructed 12,000 square foot waterfront home in Huntington Harbour.

On view to the public November 7-19, the Holiday House will showcase innovative and imaginative trends in holiday home décor.

Professional designers as well as specialty holiday craftsmen and retailers will transform this home into a magical wonderland.

Guests will be shuttled from the Huntington Harbour Mall at 16889 Algonquin St. There will be plenty of parking for docents and guests for the short shuttle ride. The hours of operation are Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday will be an extended day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday hours will be 12:00 to 4 p.m.

The on-site boutique will feature festive décor as well as unique gift items to kick off the holiday shopping season. Opportunity prizes will also be available.

General admission is $35. Tickets may be purchased in advance at philharmonicsociety.org/hod. Tickets are also available at the door (take the shuttle from the mall to the house to purchase tickets).

Celebrating its 63rd anniversary in 2017, the Philharmonic Society of Orange County is the area’s oldest and most recognized music organization, presenting the world’s most acclaimed symphony orchestras, chamber ensembles, performing organizations and artists. A catalyst for cultural and educational development throughout its region, the Philharmonic Society is a key resident company in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.