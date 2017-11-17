Police Seek Witness in Assault Investigation

The Newport Beach Police Department is seeking a possible witness for an aggravated assault investigation, authorities reported in a press release on Tuesday.

A woman was attacked while jogging near the intersection of 16th Street and Seagull Lane on Aug. 31 around 5:42 a.m.

A man seen in the area at the time is described as white or Hispanic, according to police. He was riding a red beach-cruiser-style bicycle in the direction of Irvine Avenue. At the time of the incident, he was wearing shorts, white shoes, and a light-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Detectives are asking this person, or anyone who can help identify him, to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Police are also seeking any additional witnesses who were in the area at the time of the assault.

Anyone who can offer assistance is asked to contact Detective Joshua Vincelet at (949) 644-3790. Messages may also be left anonymously on the department’s hotline at 1-800-550-NBPD.