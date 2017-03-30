Public Input Needed on Lower Sunset View Park Extension

The Newport Beach Parks, Beaches & Recreation (PB&R) Commission will discuss the proposed Lower Sunset View Park Extension project on Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 100 Civic Center Drive.

Community members are invited to be part of the process to shape this future amenity for the West Newport area.

The proposed project is located on the northeast corner of the Superior Avenue and West Coast Highway intersection. Currently, the area has an existing parking lot, which primarily serves beach and Sunset Ridge Park visitors.

The initial project proposal includes expanding the parking and creating a new, recreational area in the undeveloped space between the parking lot and the recently upgraded Sunset View Park.

The PB&R Commission will consider public input and provide guidance to staff on the proposed project to begin the conceptual design process. Additional public meetings with the community, the PB&R Commission and the City Council will take place as the project continues to develop.

Previous recreational ideas for this area included a dog park, play equipment, exercise circuit, restrooms and open space.

Public comments are welcome during the PB&R Commission meeting or submitted in writing by email to [email protected]