Save Free Speech in Newport Beach

I became involved in city politics over a decade ago to stop the over-concentration of drug and alcohol rehab homes in West Newport and expose the corrupt politicians profiting from them, while our community suffered the impacts.

The deeper I dug, the more corruption I found at City Hall.

They hid documents, obfuscated the truth, and allowed our community to become ground-zero for some of the worst drug rehab over-concentration that California has ever seen.

I discovered a former mayor and city councilman were involved. It was disgusting.

In 2014 a group of councilmembers was elected bringing transparency and sunlight to government.

Councilman Scott Peotter is a leader in cleaning the mess up and protecting residents.

Scott and I often disagree on issues and he isn’t always politically correct, but he always fights for us.

Newport Beach city councilman Scott Peotter is shaking up our bloated and corrupt Newport Beach city government.

He was elected in 2014 on a platform of reduced spending, cutting regulations, and reining in our massive $500 million pension debt and Taj Mahal bond payments.

Scott is not afraid to speak his mind – calling out the excesses and corruption of the past decade.

His political opponents have targeted him for a recall because they want to return to the days of overspending on pet projects like the Taj Mahal, Marina Park, a proposed west side community center on Costa Mesa’s border, and give preferential treatment of those “politically connected” at the expense of the ordinary community member.

Let’s keep Free Speech Alive in Newport – Stop the Scott Peotter recall.

Robert Rush, Chairman

Save Free Speech in Newport