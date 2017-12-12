Artscapes: Seasonal Concerts Take Center Stage at Segerstrom Center

December continues to be a busy month at Segerstrom Center for the Arts as seasonal concerts and performances take center stage.

Through December 17, it’s time for American Ballet Theatre’s annual production of the timeless classic, “The Nutcracker.” Travel with curious Clara and her handsome prince as they journey through a kingdom filled with colorful characters and pure holiday magic. Created by celebrated choreographer Alexei Ratmansky, this beloved ballet brings a cast of more than 100 performers to the stage, and features dazzling sets and costumes by Tony-winner Richard Hudson, along with Tchaikovsky’s timeless score performed by the Pacific Symphony.

On Dec. 19, Pacific Symphony presents its annual Holiday Organ Spectacular featuring Todd Wilson on organ along with members of Pacific Symphony performing a delightful mix of sacred and holiday music. Favorite Christmas carols share the bill with traditional organ works that highlight the $3.1 million William J. Gillespie Concert Organ.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents “Fiesta Navidad” Dec. 21. The Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano returns to Segerstrom Center with one of Orange County’s most beloved holiday events, Fiesta Navidad. Filled with music and dance, this colorful celebration of Mexican holiday traditions is perfect for the whole family.

On Dec. 22 and 23, Pacific Symphony celebrates the holidays with Seth MacFarlane, the Academy Award-nominated and Grammy-nominated writer, singer, actor, producer and director (and the creator of the popular “Family Guy” animated TV show) who will perform timeless holiday classics and hits from the Great American Songbook.

For tickets to these events, visit SCFTA.org.