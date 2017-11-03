Artscapes: Segerstrom Center Launches 2017-2018 Broadway Series

“Hamilton” caused a sensation on Broadway, and it’s on a sensational tour that stops at Segerstrom Center for the Arts next spring. But before “Hamilton” takes its best shot, a handful of other musicals make their way to own, starting next week with “Something Rotten” and ending next August with “On Your Feet.”

In between is “The King and I,” “Love Never Dies,” “The School of Rock,” “Motown the Musical,” “Kinky Boots,” “The Color Purple,” “Jersey Boys,” and “The Book of Mormon.”

Free pre-show and intermission activities will entertain and inform audiences, and the popular Talk Backs with cast members will again be offered after most Thursday evening performance.

One Saturday matinee performance of each show will be Open Captioned, Audio Described and ASL interpreted.

Visit the Center’s website at SCFTA.org for tickets.

SOMETHING ROTTEN! | CENTER PREMIERE

November 7 – 19, 2017

Welcome to the 90s—the 1590s. Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom (Tony nominee Rob McClure and Broadway’s Josh Grisetti) are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard” (Tony nominee Adam Pascal from RENT). When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first MUSICAL! Nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S THE KING AND I

February 27 – March 11, 2018

Two worlds collide in the Lincoln Center Theater production of this “breathtaking and exquisite” (The New York Times) musical, one of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s finest works that features such beloved classics as “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune: and “Shall We Dance.” Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival.

LOVE NEVER DIES | CENTER PREMIERE

April 24 – May 5, 2018

Segerstrom Hall

Sequel to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera.” The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and the Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York. He has finally found a place for his music to soar, but he has never stopped yearning for his one true love and musical protégée, Christine Daaé.

HAMILTON | CENTER PREMIERE

May 8 – 27, 2018

HAMILTON is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

SCHOOL OF ROCK | CENTER PREMIERE

July 24 – August 5, 2018

Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber plus all the original songs from the movie.

ON YOUR FEET! | CENTER PREMIERE

August 21 – September 2, 2018

From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. From international superstardom to life-threatening tragedy, “On Your Feet” takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and groundbreaking couple.

2017 – 2018 CURTAIN CALL SERIES

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL

December 19 – 24, 2017

KINKY BOOTS

February 6 – 11, 2018

THE COLOR PURPLE

June 19 – 24, 2018

SPECIAL BROADWAY BONUS EVENTS

JERSEY BOYS

January 19 – 21, 2018

THE BOOK OF MORMON

March 20 – April 1, 2018