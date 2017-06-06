Newport Harbor users will discuss how to best share the harbor during a meeting this week.

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Marine Committee will host their monthly meeting Tuesday night as a “Harbor Summit.”

Scheduled from 5:30 to 6 p.m. in the community room at Marina Park, the discussion will be moderated by harbor expert Chandler Bell.

The free event is open to the public and will feature a general discussion about sharing the harbor efficiently between large charter vessels, yacht clubs, sailing and Jr. sailing instructors and small boat users.

There will also be harbor related updates from Newport Beach City Council, the Harbor Commission, and the city’s Harbor Resources Department during the meeting.

The NBCC Marine Committee meets once a month to provide information and education on all topics that are “marine oriented.” Meetings are open to the public and typically held at 5 p.m. on the fist Tuesday of each month at Marina Park.

For more information, visit newportbeach.com.