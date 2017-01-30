Biz Buzz: Spinnaker Investment Group Hits $140 Million in Asset Management

Spinnaker Investment Group, LLC, a privately owned, boutique investment company in Newport Beach that helps its clients realize financial independence, announced that at the end of 2016 it was managing over $140 million in assets after seven months in business.

Spinnaker was co-founded in May 2016 by Morgan Christen and Joseph Stapleton, who previously worked together for eight years. Led by this experienced team of financial advisors, Spinnaker specializes in advising and building strategies and portfolios that help clients achieve their financial objectives.

“Since 2008, we have successfully advised clients, developed customized portfolio solutions, and managed research and asset allocation”, says Morgan Christen, chief executive officer and chief investment officer. “We formed Spinnaker because we want our clients’ needs and best interests to drive every decision we make. By establishing an independent practice that does not represent a specific insurance company, bank or Wall Street institution, we can confidently and autonomously advise our clients on the best way to achieve their financial objectives.”

Spinnaker’s services include: Financial Planning, Wealth Planning, Retirement Planning, Asset Management and Securities.

Spinnaker serves a broad client base throughout Southern California, but also has clients across the United States. It focuses on goal-based investing, portfolio vigilance and financial independence throughout its holistic approach.

For more information about Spinnaker, visit SpinnInvest.com.