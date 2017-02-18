Charity Spotlight: Table for Ten Culinary Event Serves Donations for Charity

The tastiest charity event in Orange County may well be the annual Table for Ten culinary experience, which return to Laguna Cliffs Resort & Spa on March 5.

This extravagant affair, which last year raised $300,000, benefits two Orange County charities: Vocational Visions, which provides programs, services and personalized support to develop the talents of adults with disabilities, and The Teen Project, which gives teens aging out of the foster care system the resources and support of an intact family in order to allow them to successfully transition to adulthood.

Table for Ten features more than 30 of OC’s best chefs, each cooking table-side for tables of ten guests. At each table, chefs and their team create unique table designs, and then prepare an extravagant multi-course dinner (with paired wines) under the watchful eyes of their dining guests.

Newport Beach chefs participating this year include Pascal Olhats (Café Jardin at Sherman Gardens), Rachel Haggstrom (Balboa Bay Resort), Tony Trujillo (CUC!NA Enoteca), Andy Arndt (Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa), David Martin (The Pacific Club), Oscar Fonseca (Coliseum Pool & Grill at The Resort at Pelican Hill), Yvon Goetz (The Winery Newport Beach), Pascal Gimenez (Café Beau Soleil), and Chris Polley (True Food Kitchen).

Tickets for this unique culinary experience are $500 per person, and are nearly sold out. Visit tableforten.org for more information.