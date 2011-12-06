Teen Struck by Vehicle, Driver Arrested (Updated)

Updated Dec. 8

A driver was arrested Tuesday after hitting and critically injuring a Newport Harbor student as she crossed Irvine Avenue near the school.

Newport Harbor High School student, Crystal Morales, 17, was transported to Western Medical Center in critical condition.

Newport Harbor High School Principal Michael Vossen wrote in a letter to parents, staff and members of the NHHS community that Morales sustained head trauma, internal bleeding, brain swelling and other injuries. Vossen wrote that she was placed in a medically induced coma to help her recover over the next two weeks.

Marnie J. Lippincott, 38, of Costa Mesa, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Newport Beach Police Department responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian collision at approximately 2:50 p.m., NBPD spokeswoman Kathy Lowe said.

The incident occurred at Irvine Avenue at Margaret Drive. The intersection is adjacent to the school and occurred about when school was being let out.

Lippincott was driving a black Chevy Tahoe northbound on Irvine Avenue when she hit the student, crossing westbound in the crosswalk.

Lippencott has previously been arrested and/or ticketed for burglary in the second degree, grand theft, several citations for obtaining controlled substance by fraud, driving on a suspended license, unsafe speed, not wearing a seatbelt, lane violation, and other traffic and criminal citations.

“Regarding concerns on the crosswalk safety for our students, we will continue to work with the NBPD and the city of NB to ensure as much is being done as possible to ensure the safety of our students,” Vossen wrote.

Crisis counseling is available for students, Vossen wrote, and they will update the community as they learn more.

Police sent out an alert stating that Irvine Avenue at 16th Street would be closed for several hours.

It is an ongoing police investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic investigator, Mike Schiavi, at 949-644-3747.

Lippencott is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

