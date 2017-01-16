Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Benefit: UCI Mind Gala is “A December to Remember”

Posted On 16 Jan 2017
Community Honorees Burton and Linda Young with A December to Remember Co-Chairs Lucy and Roger Lisabeth

By Petrina Friede | NB Indy

 The 7th Annual fundraising gala for Alzheimer’s research at UCI MIND, the Institute for Memory Impairment and Neurologic Disorders, was held at the festively decorated Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach on Dec. 3.

The gala raised $375,000 to support basic science research at the Institute.

Receiving honors at the Gala were Community Leadership Honorees Burton and Linda Young, and Ira Lott, M.D., the Director of the UCI MIND Down Syndrome Program.

Elsa Ramon, CBS2 and KCAL9 Evening Anchor, received the UCI Alumna Honor.

UCI MIND Co-Directors Dr. Joshua Grill and Dean Frank LaFerla with UCI Alumna Honoree, KCAL9 CBS2 News Anchor, Elsa Ramon

The formally-attired guests enjoyed an evening of fine dining, great conversation, and dancing while listening to

inspiring stories told by honorees as well as by Roger Lisabeth, who along with his wife Lucy were Gala Co-Chairs.

As a testament to human fortitude, Lucy was on stage with her husband, even though she is suffering the effects of Alzheimer’s.

UCI is one of only 30 centers in the U.S. to focus on a cure for Alzheimer’s.

UCI MIND Co-Director, Dr. Frank LaFerla toasts UCI MIND Leadership Council member, Dr. Jacqueline DuPont and his daughter, Monica LaFerla.

According to Dr. Joshua Grill, co-director of the UCI MIND, more participants are needed for the Institute’s cutting-edge C2C study, one of the world’s most prominent Alzheimer’s prevention clinical trials now underway, to test a new amyloid- lowering drug.

Prospective participants should be 65 to 85 years old with healthy memories and have a significant desire to contribute. Further information and contact researchers can be obtained through UCI MIND’s web site mind.uci.edu.

