Charity Spotlight: Vocational Visions Hosts “Masquerade Ball” Oct. 28

Vocational Visions is hosting its annual Enchanted Evening benefit, this year themed “Masquerade Ball,” at the Irvine Marriott on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The gala which will raise money to continue to provide programs, services and support to develop the talents of adults with disabilities.

The event begins with a cocktail reception with a silent auction, followed by dinner, entertainment and a live auction.

Magician Johnny “Ace” Palmer will be entertaining guests, while the evening’s highlight is a performance by Vocational Visions’ clients.

Among those making it happen: Joan McKinney, Vocational Visions’ Executive Director; Linda Albers, Ph.D., Vocational Visions’ Board Chair; Joe Orsak, Vocational Visions’ Development Director.

A local business will be announced soon as the nonprofit’s Employer of the Year.

Newport Beach resident Mike Danzi, Chairman and CEO of Legacy Pharmaceuticals International and a major sponsor of Vocational Visions (he was the title sponsor for the 2017 Table for 10 Culinary Event that supported Vocational Visions), explained why he became involved with Vocational Visions, which provides vocational, economic and social services to Orange County adults with intellectual/developmental and other disabilities.

“They enhance the lives of their clients through work and social activities, which gives them a sense of dignity and purpose,” said Danzi. “It’s a fantastic charity, and they need this gala as an opportunity to expand their fundraising. They do get a certain amount from the government, but like everything else, funding for social programs has been scaled back.”

“For a long time, Enchanted Evening has been their primary event,” added Danzi, who will be attending the gala. “There is more involvement from their clients. You get to interact with them at the event. Some of them are real hams and love to perform, they’re thrilled to get out and socialize. It’s a wonderful event.”

Single tickets to “Enchanted Evening” are $150. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Visit VocationalVisions.org for more information.