Wine Festival at Balboa Bay Resort

Some people look forward to Memorial Day weekend as a time to get away or relax. We see it as a time to enjoy the Balboa Bay Resort’s annual Newport Beach Wine Festival.

Now in its 14th year, the Newport Beach Wine Festival returns with another outstanding lineup of wine dinners, brunches, and a grand tasting.

The Wine Festival starts on Friday night with a Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel Winemaker Dinner and Reception featuring a four-course dinner specially prepared by executive chef Rachel Haggstrom. Cost is $175 per person.

Saturday is a Trinitas Cellars Afternoon Winemaker Luncheon that starts with an outdoor tasting followed by a wine-themed three-course meal in the Waterline main dining room where each course is cooked and paired with Trinitas Cellars wine. Cost is $76 per person.

Saturday night is our favorite over-the-top event: The Grand Tasting, where wine aficionados can taste over 100 wines produced by top California wineries, paired with an abundance of decadent food created by Executive Chef Rachel Haggstrom. A live jazz duet adds to the ambiance. Wine will be available to purchase and take home at distributor pricing from wineries. Cost is $125 per person.

For another $100, you can also add to the Grand Tasting fun with a pre-Grand Tasting sunset reception and harbor cruise aboard The Ambassador, the resort’s yacht, followed by early entry into the Grand Tasting.

And finally on Sunday, there’s a Mumm Sparkling Wine Sunday Seafood Buffet Brunch at Waterline from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person.

Go to NBWineFestival.com or call (877) 346-4382.