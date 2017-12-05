Woman Critically Injured in Single Vehicle Collision

A woman was critically injured after she lost control of her vehicle and hit a light pole on Jamboree Road this week, authorities reported.

The Newport Beach Police Department received a call at 12:38 a.m. on Dec. 1, about a a traffic collision near the intersection of Jamboree Road with Ford Road and Eastbluff Drive, according to an NBPD statement released on Monday.

A silver 2007 Honda civic was traveling southbound on Jamboree when the driver lost control and hit a light post on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The driver was an adult female and the lone occupant of the vehicle, police reported. Newport Beach Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and extricated the woman from the car.

She suffered critical injuries and was transported her to a local trauma center for medical attention and evaluation.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appears to be a contributing factor in this incident.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The NBPD is seeking witnesses to the collision, or anyone who can assist with additional information about the incident, the NBPD message reads.

Police encouraged anyone with additional information to contact Investigator Troy Zeeman at (949) 644-3742 or [email protected]