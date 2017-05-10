Charity Spotlight: Women Business Owners Honor Remarkable Women

Four remarkable women – including two from Newport Beach and one from Laguna Beach – will tell their inspiring success stories to an anticipated audience of more than 300 businesspeople and guests on Thursday, May 11, as the National Association of Women Business Owners, Orange County Chapter (NAWBO-OC) hosts its 21st Annual Remarkable Women Awards Gala.

The gala luncheon at the City National Grove of Anaheim is one of Orange County’s premier events highlighting women’s achievements.

This year’s Remarkable Women Awards Gala’s theme is “Stand.”

“Our four honorees epitomize what you can accomplish when you stand for what you believe, stand in the face of obstacles, stand up for others, and stand together,” said NAWBO-OC President Liz Camaur.

The 2017 honorees include past NAWBO-OC President Loreen Gilbert of Laguna Beach, Business Advocate of the Year; Heidi Hendy of Newport Beach, Lifetime Achievement Award; Anoosheh Oskouian of Newport Beach, Business Owner of the Year; and Scharrell Jackson of Lake Forest, Entrepreneur to Watch.

“NAWBO-OC’s vision is that every woman business owner succeeds,” Camaur said. “We provide the information, resources and the environment for every one of us to thrive. When growing any business there are challenges we face. Our Remarkable Women Gala not only honors women who have reached the pinnacle of success, but their inspirational stories show us the possibilities when you stand in the face of those obstacles and hold fast to your dreams.”

The event will include a silent auction with dozens of items from winery tours to makeup sessions.

Proceeds will benefit the Women’s Business Institute (WBI), a nonprofit which provides funding for educational programs for women business owners seeking to supplement their skills through workshops, seminars or college courses

Tickets to attend start at $95. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For information or reservations, call NAWBO-OC at 626-292-1400 or go to nawbo-oc.org.