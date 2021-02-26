Biz Buzz: Coldwell Banker Realty’s The Smith Group Adds Andy Dane Carter to Team

Share this:

Tim Smith, a Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialist affiliated with the Newport Beach office of Coldwell Banker Realty, welcomes top-producing agent and well-known investor, author, keynote speaker, podcast host and social media influencer, Andy Dane Carter, to The Smith Group, Coldwell Banker’s No. 1 Team in California.

“I’m very excited about this partnership,” says Smith. “I’ve watched Andy’s career and have known about him forever. He’s the expert in Long Beach, Seal Beach, South Bay and beyond. We have the same values and I love what he does in marketing and social media. It was a natural fit.”

Regarded as a “real estate titan” by Forbes, with a successful history of helping others grow their businesses and achieve financial success, Carter has aimed his talents at assisting clients list and sell their homes. A highly respected expert in buying, selling, investing, flipping, probates and distressed properties, his vast experience provides an unparalleled advantage to those who seek his guidance throughout Southern California’s dynamic real estate market.

As a best-selling business author, keynote speaker, YouTube series host and top-ranking business podcast host, Carter has built an enormous following with more than 11 years in real estate, which broadens exposure for his listings far beyond what most agents can imagine.

With a passion and natural ability for digital marketing and content creation, he delivers personalized strategies backed by The Smith Group’s in-house marketing and creative team.

“I’ve been a 12-year professional real estate investor and made a pivot to residential real estate about a year and half ago. I started to watch who was the best in the space and what they did. There was one team in particular that kept rising to the top,” said Carter. “The Smith Group kept setting records neighborhood after neighborhood, and I knew it was a team with which I wanted to be aligned. The Smith Group represents the gold standard in service and marketing – two things I’m very passionate about.”

With career sales exceeding $3 Billion, The Smith Group is the No. 1 Team in California and the No. 2 Team in the Nation for Coldwell Banker, Realogy Brokerage Group and is ranked No. 12 nationally across all brokerages per Real Trends and the Wall Street Journal.

In addition to Smith’s exemplary service, Smith and his team have become known for viral marketing, and for countless record sales across Orange County, most recently representing the buyer in the highest sale ever recorded in Orange County at 15 Del Mar, Newport Coast for $61 million.

