Grammy Winner Arturo Sandoval Brings Jazz Back to Campus JAX in Newport Beach Oct. 30

Fans of Steamers – the late lamented jazz club in Fullerton – have found a new home at Campus JAX in Newport Beach.

This Saturday, Oct. 30, Steamers at Campus JAX – home to music production company and recording label MetaJAX Entertainment – is hosting an exclusive performance with Grammy-award winner Arturo Sandoval.

Sandoval will be performing songs from his forthcoming album “Rhythm & Soul” beginning at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

“I am absolutely delighted with our new album, I can’t wait to start playing it live for you,” said Sandoval. “I hope that our joy and celebration comes through and that you enjoy it as much as we did making it.”

Sandoval’s list of achievements includes ten Grammy Awards, six Billboard Awards, an Emmy, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He is one of the most dynamic and vivacious live performers of modern time and has been seen by millions at the Oscars, Grammy Awards, and Billboard Awards.

Campus JAX is Newport Beach’s only supper club, serving Cajun-inspired dishes alongside live entertainment. When the COVID pandemic made it hard for musicians and artists to perform, Campus JAX became one of the few venues making live concerts still possible. Since June 2020, Campus JAX has hosted over 200 shows featuring jazz and blues artists!

“MetaJAX is excited to release our first album with Arturo Sandoval, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have Arturo perform at a place so special to us,” said MetaJAX Executive Producer Tim Ellis. “We are proud of what we have built at Campus JAX, providing listeners with high-value music content from exceptional artists and musicians like Arturo, and we can’t wait to have guests experience the magic live.”

Ticket info:

Ultra VIP section ($150/person tables for 2 or 4)

VIP section ($125/person tables for 2 or 4; $100 single barstool seats)

General Seating section ($100/person tables for 2 or 4; $75 single barstool seats)

Booths for 4 People $750

One entrée purchase per person is required. A $10 surcharge will be added if no entrée is purchased. There are no drink minimums. All sales are final, but if for any reason show is canceled all purchases will be refunded. Must be 21 years old to drink alcoholic beverages. No outside beverages are allowed.

Campus JAX Restaurant and Entertainment Venue is at 3950 Campus Dr., Newport Beach.

For tickets, visit www.CampusJax.com.