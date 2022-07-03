Newport Beach City Manager Update: July 4 Celebrations and Safety Info

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

On Tuesday, June 28, I had the pleasure of joining residents, City Council members and City staff to celebrate the grand opening of Peninsula Fire Station 2 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and public open house.

The new Peninsula Fire Station 2 adds a critical piece of infrastructure to the City, replacing the nearby Lido station that is nearly 70 years old.

The new station, at 2807 Newport Blvd., includes efficient, modern features that will help improve fire and medical aid response to the community and protect the health of firefighters. The new building is 11,649 square feet, about 1,900 square feet larger than the previous facility, and includes a 144 square foot public restroom facility to serve the beach community.

I would like to thank all of our residents who provided valuable input on the design, public amenities and fire station name, as well as the City staff, architects, contractors and construction managers who worked together to deliver the station on time (17 months) and on budget ($6.7 million).

July 4 Celebrations, Safety Information

This July 4 promises to be another fun-filled weekend, with events that include the 11th Annual 4th of July is for Families Newport Peninsula Bike Parade and Festival from 9 to 11:30 a.m. (https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/69802/72), Mariners Park Independence Day Parade and Celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/69804/72), the American Legion’s Old Glory Boat Parade in Newport Harbor from 1 to 3:30 p.m., the Condor Squadron WWII North American AT-6 Coastal Flyover at 5:35 p.m. (approximate), and the Fireworks Extravaganza at the Newport Dunes at 9 p.m.

As in past years, the West Newport/Balboa Peninsula safety enhancement zone will be in effect for the area bounded by the Pacific Ocean on the south, 32nd Street and Newport Boulevard on the east, W. Coast Highway on the north, and 54th Street on the west. The safety enhancement zone designation is effective from 12:01 a.m. on July 4 to 3 a.m. on July 5. Fines within this area are triple the normal amount and can be up to $3,000. Visit https://newportbeachca.gov/how-do-i-/learn-more-about/fourth-of-july-information/west-newport-traffic-parking-information for details.

The City has enacted stringent policies to disband unruly parties and address rowdy behavior to help provide a more enjoyable holiday for everyone. Please visit the West Newport/Balboa Peninsula holiday information page at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/how-do-i-/learn-more-about/fourth-of-july-information/west-newport-balboa-peninsula-holiday-information to learn more about public safety procedures for this area of the city, along with road closures to help manage increased traffic and parade activities.

As a reminder:

All fireworks are prohibited. It is illegal to possess or use fireworks in Newport Beach. This includes “safe and sane” fireworks such as fountains and sparklers that can be purchased in nearby cities. Please do not call 911 to report seeing or hearing fireworks. If you know the know the exact location of the source of the fireworks, call the Police Department’s non-emergency number, (949) 644-3717, to make a report.

The loud and unruly gatherings ordinance will be enforced. Property owners and/or party hosts are responsible for the conduct of their guests. Loud and raucous parties requiring a police response could result in citation or arrest of those present and/or fines for both property owners and tenants.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited in public areas. Possessing open containers or drinking alcoholic beverages on streets, sidewalks or other public areas is prohibited. Violators are subject to citation or arrest.

It is illegal to throw water balloons or use squirt guns and garden hoses to spray pedestrians, bicyclists or vehicles. Violators are subject to citation or arrest.

For more information, please visit the City’s web site at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/how-do-i-/learn-more-about/fourth-of-july-information. If you have any questions or concerns about the July 4 safety procedures and precautions, please call the Newport Beach Police Department’s non-emergency number at (949) 644-3717 or contact Sgt. Adam Dudash, the Police Department’s July 4 planning coordinator, at [email protected] or (949) 644-3730.

City Enacts Level 2 Shortage to Address Drought

The Newport Beach City Council has approved a Level 2 Water Supply Shortage declaration, which establishes a set of additional conservation measures designed to prevent the waste and unnecessary use of potable water.

The declaration, which was approved at the June 28 Council meeting, was made in response to a recent state order directing urban water suppliers to limit outdoor irrigation and curb wasteful water practices.

Under the Level 2 declaration, Newport Beach residents must:

Water outdoor landscaping no more than 3 days a week.

Limit water use to the amount used by their households in 2020.

The following water uses are permanently restricted:

Watering between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (to limit evaporation).

Landscape watering by automatic timers must be 10 minutes or less per watering station.

Using potable water to wash sidewalks, driveways or hardscapes.

Water leaks or malfunctions must be fixed within three days.

No outdoor irrigation within 48 hours after a rain.

Due to extreme and expanding drought conditions, all California counties are operating under a state of emergency. The City of Newport Beach’s Municipal Code was recently updated to include water conservation and supply level regulations through six increasing levels of water conservation requirements, based on the severity of conditions.

Visit the city’s water conservation website at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/public-works/water-quality-and-conservation/water-conservation.

Girl Scout Troop Helps Install Monarch-Friendly Plants at Civic Center Sculpture Garden

City staff recently teamed up with local Girl Scout Troop 4288 to install narrow-leaf milkweed (Asclepias fascicularis) plants at the Civic Center Park to provide a food source for monarch butterflies.

The California-native plant grows on our local hillsides and is an excellent food source for monarchs.

This project will assist the scout troop in earning a prestigious silver national award, as well as helping our hungry local monarchs. In fact, soon after the planting was completed and thoroughly watered, a few monarchs could be seen enjoying the new additions!

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and EMTs, and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week the Be Well team:

Transported one person to a crisis stabilization unit for care.

Transported two people to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter for intake.

Transported one person to an emergency room for treatment.

Transported 10 people to services, shelter intakes, and appointments.

Conducted 20 outreach interactions with residents and people experiencing homelessness.

Homelessness Update

The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies and nonprofit groups.

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Continue to shelter people. Seventeen people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are now sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Completed housing paperwork for two clients matched to housing vouchers.

To donate to those experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach, please visit our Good Giving Program web page at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help