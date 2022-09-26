Ojai Valley Inn Debuts Ultra-Luxe Jet-Away Package

Share this:

Experience the ultimate Ojai Valley Inn pairing—an exclusive partnership between Sun Air Jets and the Inn’s newly transformed private villa retreat: Casa Elar. Secluded within its own palatial hillside estate, Casa Elar welcomes with 10,147 square feet of modern living spaces, four premium suites and a detached fifth suite, a sensuous pool, sublime views, and a dedicated Estate Manager to grant every indulgence. Escape in a moment with the Inn’s new ultra-luxe jet-away package (starting at $60,000), featuring roundtrip flights on a private jet for up to 10 guests, ground transportation, a three-night stay at Casa Elar, a Petrossian Caviar Masterclass and champagne tasting, unlimited golf at Ojai Valley Inn’s award-winning championship course, one spa treatment per guest at the Forbes Five-Star Spa Ojai, in-flight amenities, and more.

Ojai Valley Inn

905 Country Club Rd

Ojai, CA 93023

(855) 697-8780