APP Tour Pickleball Returns to Newport Beach for $150K Tournament July 2-6

The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) is hosting the 2025 Zimmer Biomet APP Newport Beach Open at The Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach July 2 through 6 beginning at 8 a.m. each day.

Pickleball players from California and throughout the country, including elite professionals plus hundreds of players of all ages and skill levels, will compete for their share of a $150,000 prize pool.

Last year, the APP hosted nearly 1,800 pickleball players at the Newport Beach competition.

The 2025 Zimmer Biomet APP Newport Beach Open marks the APP Tour’s third straight year hosting an event at the Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach. The tournament will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN2, as well as coverage on ESPN Plus. This will be the seventh of 12 APP Tour events in 2025, each of which features enhanced prize pools and expanded player draws for all ages and skill levels.

Full details including spectator tickets (general admission and premium experiences) are available at www.theapp.global, along with the APP’s 2025 schedule, recent news and more.

2025 Zimmer Biomet APP Newport Beach Open takes place at The Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach, 11 Clubhouse Dr, in Newport Beach.

The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) provides opportunities for pickleball players of all ages and skill levels—professionals, amateurs and recreational—to compete in world-class pickleball events for the opportunity to win prize money and be featured on nationally televised broadcasts on CBS Sports and ESPN.

Since its launch in 2019, the APP has operated the first and only pro and amateur pickleball tour fully and officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball. The APP opened its official headquarters and player development center in January 2025 at The Fort in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., while its corporate offices continue to be located in Chicago.

The APP Tour’s 2025 schedule features the most robust pickleball showcase across pro and amateur competitions accompanied by youth development programs, grassroots charity initiatives and international partnerships to continue to grow the game.

The Tennis + Pickleball Club at Newport Beach was originally founded in 1956 as part of the Balboa Bay Club and Resort. It was a home away from home for Los Angeles’ famed celebrities and international dignitaries like Bob Hope, Ronald Reagan, and John Wayne along with a distinct list of iconic tastemakers and philanthropists in Orange County.

The club currently stands as the world’s largest private Pickleball Club and elite Tennis Academy boasting 31 Pickleball courts including 1 Stadium Court and 17 Tennis courts including rare European red clay.