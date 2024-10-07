Bearbottom Clothing Has The Perfect Camping Style For You

Share this:

Autumn camping trips can be chilly and downright uncomfortable if people pack the wrong clothes. “Fall weather is always a gamble,” says Robert Felder, Founder & CEO of Bearbottom Clothing. “But that doesn’t mean you should enjoy camping adventures during this time of year any less. Since you’ll spend most of your time outside, you need clothes that keep you warm and dry. We combine innovative fabrics with durable designs for such a challenge.”

Clothing for fall travel needs to keep campers comfortable in all temperatures

When planning a camping trip in the fall, people must be prepared for a wide range of temperatures, as they are likely to experience both warm days and cold nights, so proper layering is critical. People should pack lightweight layers that they can easily add or remove, depending on how hot or cold it gets outside.

“The idea behind layering is to wear a base layer and then one or more outer layers,” explains Felder. “This allows you to take off or put on layers during your camping trip as needed, depending on how warm or cold you feel. The key is ensuring each layer is a uniquely breathable material so air can flow freely through all of them without getting trapped inside any one piece of clothing.”

According to Felder, the base layer should be made of a fabric that is moisture-wicking. This inner layer must avoid trapping sweat and keep people dry even when they are hiking through wet terrain.

Additionally, outer layers should be thick enough to keep campers warm when temperatures drop, but not bulky enough to interfere with their movement as they hike through rough terrain. Ideally, these layers are made from fabrics that retain heat well even when wet.

“When it comes to dressing for fall travel adventures, consider the fabric of each layer you pack,” advises Felder. “Look for fabrics that are breathable and thin. It’s better for you to have a few thin layers than one thick one because thick layers are constricting, trap heat, and make you sweat.”

