Hanley Investment Group of Corona del Mar Raises $30K for Men’s Health During Annual Movember Campaign

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm in Corona del Mar specializing in retail property sales, announced that it raised $29,252 during its 15th annual Movember fundraising campaign, themed “Mo’ments in Time.”

Since 2011, Hanley Investment Group has raised a total of $429,092 for Movember, the leading global charity dedicated to improving men’s health through awareness and funding for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health.

“This cause is deeply personal to me,” said Ed Hanley, president of Hanley Investment Group. “I lost my father to prostate cancer in 2009, and his strength continues to inspire our mission. Each year, we grow moustaches to honor the men we’ve lost and to spark conversations that can save lives.”

Raising nearly $30,000 this year is a powerful reminder of the impact we can make together, noted Hanley.

“With more than $429,000 raised since 2011, our team, clients, and community have helped fund groundbreaking research and programs that are changing the face of men’s health,” he said. “I am grateful to everyone who donated, participated, and supported our efforts. Your generosity makes a real difference.”

Movember participants begin clean-shaven on November 1 and spend the month grooming their moustaches, becoming walking, talking billboards for men’s health. Women, known as “Mo Sistas,” also join the cause.

“Movember challenges men to take action for their health, stay socially connected, and be open to talking about significant moments in their lives,” Hanley said. “That’s why this campaign resonates so strongly with us. It’s not just about fundraising. It’s about changing conversations and saving lives.”

Hanley Investment Group hosted its annual fundraising evening on November 20 at Muldoon’s Irish Pub in Fashion Island. Guest bartenders included Ed Hanley and Nathan Holthouser, president of Coastal Commercial in Newport Beach.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Mario Marovic and the Lounge Group for hosting this event each year and for their generous support, including donating 25 percent of the evening’s proceeds to Movember,” said Hanley.

Lounge Group owns more than a dozen restaurants in Orange County including Muldoon’s, Stag Bar and Kitchen, Malarky’s, Blackie’s, Dory Deli and Beach Ball, all in Newport Beach. Their continued generosity has been instrumental in the success of this annual campaign, said Hanley.

It’s not too late to donate to Hanley Investment Group’s Movember fundraising efforts. Visit their official Movember team page at https://us.movember.com/team/2234814.

For more information, visit www.hanleyinvestment.com.