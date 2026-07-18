‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Brings Wizarding Magic to Segerstrom Center Through July 25

By Sandra M. Borges | Special to the NB Indy

More than a decade after “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” concluded the beloved book series, the wizarding world continues to cast its magic on audiences—this time from the stage.

The six-time Tony Award-winning “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” arrives at Segerstrom Center for the Arts through July 25, marking the Costa Mesa stop of the production’s first-ever national tour.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, playwright Jack Thorne, and director John Tiffany, the play follows Harry Potter as an adult, exploring the challenges of fatherhood and family through the eyes of a new generation.

Unlike the original novels and preceding films, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” shifts its focus from Harry’s coming-of-age journey to the intricate relationship between Harry and his youngest son, Albus. According to producer Colin Callender, that family dynamic was the spark that convinced Rowling to return to the wizarding world in an entirely new format.

“People had been approaching J.K. Rowling about doing a musical about Harry Potter, but she didn’t like musicals,” said Callender. “We were interested in the idea of how Harry Potter grew up and learned to be a dad when he didn’t have any role models, and what it would be like to be Harry’s son.”

The play tells a story that shows how Harry’s past shaped the person—and parent—he eventually became. Producer Sonia Friedman said Rowling initially had no interest in writing another novel or producing another film but believed there was still “unfinished business” with Harry. That realization ultimately led to the creation of a theatrical story centered on legacy.

While audiences can expect plenty of spells and spectacles, the creators say the emotional relationships remain the heart of the production. “It’s the personal drama that makes it so compelling,” said Callender.

Bringing the wizarding world to life on stage also presented an opportunity that filmmakers simply cannot replicate. “I’ve always had the sense that Hogwarts was a world that belonged on stage,” said Tiffany. “In some ways, a play is more exciting than a book or movie because it’s happening in front of you.”

That philosophy guided the production’s approach to its signature illusions. Instead of relying on digital effects, the creative team embraced practical stagecraft to create flying spells and seemingly impossible transformations before a live audience.

Although rooted in one of the world’s most recognizable franchises, the production was designed to welcome audiences who may know little about Harry Potter, with the play also becoming a gateway into live theater itself. According to Callender, more than half of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” audiences are first-time theatergoers, a milestone the creative team considers one of the show’s greatest accomplishments.

“There are certain themes at the center of Harry Potter that are universal,” said Callender. “Our play is the story of Albus Potter and his friend Scorpius Malfoy, but it’s also the story of Harry Potter’s journey as an adult, coming to terms with who he is.”

These universal themes continue to resonate with audiences more than 25 years after readers first stepped into Hogwarts. As “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” makes its Costa Mesa debut, the production offers longtime fans a chance to revisit the wizarding world while inviting newcomers to experience its magic for the very first time.

Tickets to “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” are available through the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in-person box office, online at www.SCFTA.org, or via phone at (714) 556-2787.