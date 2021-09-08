Share this:

With the support of our families, friends, and community members like yourself, In Stepps Academy is moving to a new space in September with multiple classrooms, a dedicated outdoor space, and many amenities. We are thrilled about this opportunity and what it will mean for our students and our school! But now more than ever we need your help!

Click here to register and join us for our annual In STEPPS Academy Golf Classic on Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Tustin Ranch Golf Club, a first-class picturesque facility that features a signature Ted Robinson-designed golf course. Your donation will help provide a life-changing journey for our students.

WHAT IS IN STEPPS ACADEMY?

In STEPPS Academy was born from In STEPPS Inc, a company that focuses on quality, empirically validated therapies. This focus is dedicated to the child’s functioning and independence, parent-child interactions, and the whole family. In STEPPS Inc was started in its founder’s living room in 2009 and now provides behaviorally-based therapies from South San Diego County to Santa Barbara County. In STEPPS’ dream is to become a home base for families where they can receive all their necessary services and have immediate access to a supportive community.

In STEPPS Academy was established in 2018, taking the dream of comprehensive services to the next level! In STEPPS Academy is a therapeutic preparatory school designed to meet the educative and therapy needs of children and adolescents with autism. We are reaching out today to ask YOU to become a partner in our school plan. Your help will allow us to expand our services to children with autism.

HOW YOU CAN HELP!

Become A Sponsor

In STEPPS Academy, invites your business to participate in our corporate sponsorship program to support the children at In STEPPS Academy. As a corporate sponsor your business is eligible to be mentioned on our website for a year, receive tee signs during our event, and much more.

Tournament Foursome

Come out and join us on the green. Bring your four friends for 1 round of 18-hole golf, drinks, and dinner during our reception.

Join Us For Dinner

Golf, not your game? That’s okay! Join us for our Golf Classic Reception for dinner and more!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER TODAY!

For more information about us, visit us at www.insteppsacademy.org or call us at

949-474-1493. All donations are tax deductible.