Logan Montgomery Named Partner at John Stanaland Group

After a collaboration spanning nearly a decade, John Stanaland is thrilled to announce that Logan Montgomery has been promoted to Partner at John Stanaland Group. Logan’s tenacity, market insight, and dedication are simply unparalleled – he has been truly essential to the team’s success throughout the years. A selection of notable records set by John Stanaland Group include the #1 Highest Sale in Montage History with 7 Montage Way, the #1 Highest Sale in Monarch Beach Resort History, and the #1 Highest Sale in The Strand with 15 Shoreline.

An Orange County native, Logan possesses an in-depth knowledge of the area. That expertise, coupled with legendary cold-calling abilities and recall of market statistics going back years, makes him an invaluable part of the team. As personable as he is professional, Logan is recognized for his affable demeanor by clients and colleagues alike.

Congratulations, Logan! Here is to many more years of breaking records – and happy early birthday!