Masters Champion Bernhard Langer is Guest of Honor at the 2026 Hoag Classic Hall of Fame Breakfast at Balboa Bay Resort

The Hoag Classic announced that Bernhard Langer, two-time Masters champion and one of the most accomplished players in professional golf history, will be the guest of honor and keynote speaker at the 2026 Hoag Classic Hall of Fame Community Breakfast presented by Hoag Orthopedic Institute.

The annual special breakfast event will be held in advance of the tournament on Tuesday, March 24, 2025 at Balboa Bay Resort.

Single tickets and table sponsorships for the Hoag Classic Hall of Fame Community Breakfast are on sale now in limited quantity. Visit www.hoagclassic.com/hall-of-fame for details.

The breakfast’s special conversation with Langer will highlight his extraordinary competitive career that has spanned more than four decades. Langer is widely regarded as one of the most successful and respected players in the history of the PGA TOUR Champions, with a record-setting list of accomplishments that continues to grow.

“We are thrilled to have Bernhard Langer join us at the Hoag Classic Hall of Fame Community Breakfast,” said Scott Easton, Executive Director of the Hoag Classic. “Bernhard represents excellence, longevity, and integrity at the highest level of professional golf. His sustained success across generations, combined with his humility and sportsmanship, make him one of the most admired figures in the game. This will be a truly special opportunity for our community to hear firsthand from a global golf icon whose career continues to inspire players and fans alike.”

Langer’s storied career includes two Masters Tournament victories, more than 120 professional wins worldwide, and a record 47 victories on the PGA TOUR Champions, the most in tour history. He is also the all-time leader in senior major championships with 12 titles, and has represented Europe in multiple Ryder Cups as both a player and a winning captain.

Renowned for his discipline, longevity, and competitive excellence, Langer has remained a dominant force well into his 60s, redefining what is possible in professional golf. Beyond competition, he is respected for his leadership, faith, and commitment to giving back, using his platform to positively impact communities around the world.

At this year’s breakfast, Hoag Charity Sports will also be inducting longtime volunteer co-chairman Dick Yuhnke into the Hall of Fame to honor him for his contribution to the tournament.

“Dick Yuhnke embodies the spirit of the Hoag Classic,” said Easton. “For 28 tournaments, Dick has given his time, energy and heart to this event, including more than a decade of leadership as volunteer co-chairman. He has made a lasting impact on this event and we are incredibly proud to honor him for his unwavering commitment and service.”

The Hoag Classic, held March 22-29, 2026, features legends of the PGA TOUR Champions competing at Newport Beach Country Club to raise funds in support of Hoag’s programs and services.

For tickets, current tournament information and more, please visit www.HoagClassic.com. .