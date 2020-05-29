Mayur – North Indian Cuisine

Share this:

NOW OPEN for your dine-in experience!

1 of 3

We are excited to welcome you back to the restaurant starting today, May 25th! Your well-being is of utmost importance to us and, therefore, all steps and precautions as directed by the CDC are being observed. As always, we look forward to serving you and yours. Reservations are encouraged due to limited seating. TAKEOUT and DELIVERY orders are still available. Here are just a few of the many precautions we are taking. 1. Seating is 6ft+ apart. 2. All dining areas are being sanitized after each use. 3. Outside seating is available after 7pm. 4. Our Team is equipped with masks and gloves. 5. Hand sanitation available upon request for customers.

(949)-675-6622

2931 East Coast Highway

Corona Del Mar, California 92625

https://www.mayuroc.com/