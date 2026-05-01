Pacific Symphony’s Summerfest 2026 Features Five Concerts Under the Stars

From fall through spring, Pacific Symphony calls Segerstrom Center for the Arts home.

In July and August (and even into September), Pacific Symphony migrates to the Great Park to present its annual SummerFest as the resident orchestra of Great Park Live, one of Orange County’s most exciting destinations for live music under the stars.

Presented by City of Hope Orange County with the venue underwritten by the City of Irvine, the five-concert 2026 SummerFest series offers a mix of beloved pop icons, a blockbuster film, John Williams’ iconic scores, disco music and classical masterpieces for one unforgettable summer of music.

From a patriotic celebration honoring America’s 250th birthday headlined by legendary soft-rock icons Air Supply, to the epic music of Star Wars, a live-orchestra presentation of Back to the Future, the electrifying hits of ABBA, and the beloved Tchaikovsky Spectacular with fireworks, SummerFest 2026 offers something for everyone.

A Summer of Five Spectacular Performances

Kicking off the SummerFest season, the legendary soft rock duo Air Supply joins Pacific Symphony’s “July 4th Spectacular: America 250” in a special headlining appearance celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday during their A Matter of Time tour. Led by conductor Chad Goodman, the concert blends patriotic favorites with the group’s timeless love songs, inviting audiences to sing along and dance beneath the summer sky before a spectacular fireworks show lights up the night.

The galactic adventure continues July 25 with “The Music of Star Wars,” conducted by Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez. Pacific Symphony performs some of John Williams’ most powerful and recognizable themes from the iconic saga, including selections from Revenge of the Sith, the heroic “Star Wars Main Title,” and the electrifying “Duel of the Fates.” Filled with sweeping melodies, thrilling drama and unforgettable moments, the evening brings the epic world of Star Wars to life in one of the most thrilling orchestral celebrations of film music ever written.

On August 1, audiences can experience a cinematic favorite in a spectacular live concert event with “Back to the Future,” featuring the full-length film projected on a giant high-definition screen while Pacific Symphony performs Alan Silvestri’s celebrated score live in synchronization with the movie. The 1985 blockbuster follows Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and their time-traveling DeLorean on a high-stakes adventure through past, present and future that threatens to disrupt the space-time continuum. Adding to the excitement is a selection of brand-new music written by Silvestri specifically for the live orchestra presentation. The performance is led by conductor Scott Terrell.

Jump into the 1970s and sing along to popular tunes from Sweden’s biggest pop group, ABBA, on August 22. ARRIVAL From Sweden, one of the best-selling ABBA show bands, joins the orchestra in dazzling costumes to impersonate the energetic icons themselves. Performing hits like “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen,” conductor Evan Roider leads the electric pop performance that’s sure to have everyone on their feet.

SummerFest concludes September 5 with the beloved “Tchaikovsky Spectacular,” conducted by Eric Jacobsen and featuring acclaimed violinist Randall Goosby. The evening opens with Tchaikovsky’s soaring and virtuosic Violin Concerto, one of the most cherished works in the violin repertoire. The grand finale brings the explosive drama of the 1812 Overture, complete with fireworks, for a thrilling outdoor experience that closes the summer season.

Continuing a Summer Tradition at Great Park Live

“Pacific Symphony’s SummerFest is one of our most popular and long-standing traditions, bringing a wider audience out to enjoy orchestral music in an easy-going atmosphere under the stars,” said John Forsyte, President of Pacific Symphony. “We are grateful to City of Hope Orange County and the City of Irvine for their continued partnership as we enter our third year at Great Park Live. With its expansive lawn seating, festive summer atmosphere and excellent acoustics, Great Park Live has quickly become one of Orange County’s favorite gathering places for live music and community celebration.”

Subscriptions are available now, with packages that include free parking and fee-free ticket exchanges. Table seating is reserved for subscribers and groups of 10 or more. Single tickets will go on sale May 18.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.