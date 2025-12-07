Sherman Library and Gardens in Corona del Mar Unveils Community Mural Installation

Sherman Library & Gardens is known for its artistic and rich variety of flowers and plants. Now, thanks to the generosity of Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, City of Newport Beach and Mayor Pro Tem Lauren Kleiman, art has bloomed beyond Sherman’s garden walls.

It was a rain or shine affair as Sherman Library & Gardens hosted a VIP gathering to unveil two custom murals that were painted in Corona del Mar Village. Commissioned by Sherman Library & Gardens, muralists Jon Leonardo, Cory Schnitzer and Aaron Martinez brought the first mural to life in the adjacent parking lot to the gardens, while the second mural enlivened the parking lot at The Place.

The generous grants provided by Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, City of Newport Beach, and Mayor Pro Tem Lauren Kleiman funded this community enrichment project, enhancing the village for locals and tourists alike.

Mayor Pro Tem Lauren Kleiman was integral in seeing this project realized so that Sherman’s mission to bring meaningful educational and artistic experiences to the community could blossom.

Spearheading the project was Kirstie Acevedo, President of M.H. Sherman, whose vision was vital in seeing this important project through completion.

“The Community Mural Art Program was created to inspire and engage residents, visitors, and passersby alike within the CDM Village,” said Acevedo. “As Grow The Gardens advances, we are extending our reach beyond our walls to deepen our connection and expand our impact. While construction commences, we remain open and committed to enriching our community through meaningful artistic experiences.”

Building owners, Peter Poole, Jake Klohs as well as tenants Katie Flamson and Mike Flamson of The Place were inspired by this project, and their willingness to be a part of it was paramount.

Sherman Library & Gardens is a nonprofit organization that has been deeply rooted in Orange County for over half of a century, serving the community as a sanctuary and education beacon for history and beauty. Founded in 1966 by Arnold Haskell, and named for his friend and mentor, Moses Hazeltine Sherman, this iconic institution serves as a guardian of regional history and artifacts, a living library of plants both native and exotic, and a conservator of artistic works influenced by and produced in the Pacific Southwest.

Today, Sherman Library & Gardens is a monument to Haskell’s dream of an educational and cultural center including a premier botanical garden and outstanding research library. Sherman Library & Gardens was recently recognized by the Newport Beach City Council with a proclamation, naming Sherman Library & Gardens as the “Cultural Hub” of Corona del Mar.

The organization’s Grow The Gardens campaign is currently underway. Visit https://thesherman.org for more information.