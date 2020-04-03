The Vault Men, The Vault Women, Melrose Place & Laguna Active wear

Share this:

Dear Local Residents:

As we continue to face challenges during the “stay at home” order, small businesses like ours are forced to get creative while we are closed. We would like to offer some opportunities to our locals over the next few weeks. Here are some great ways you can support your local small business

1. We are happy to do a FaceTime shopping session & offer 50% off all merchandise + Free shipping.

2. One of the owners/stylists can meet you at the store for a private, one on one shopping experience with 50% off entire inventory

3. Purchase a gift card now by following this link & get Free $50 with every $100 purchase

THE VAULT -LAGUNA BEACH CA

The Vault Men, The Vault Women, Melrose Place & Laguna Activewear

361 Forest ave

Laguna Beach CA 92651

(949) 342-5966

We are located in the heart of downtown Laguna Beach, with free parking in the back.

(P.S) And after 16 years in business, if you don’t know who we are….well, its time to have a reason. Cutting edge fashion for men & women of all ages & sizes. Premium brands and designer clothing such as Ted Baker, Theory, Robert Graham, Joseph Ribkoff, Nicole Miller & so much more!!!!!

Can’t wait to meet our locals when this is all over

We hope to see you soon, and stay safe!

Follow this link to purchase your gift cards:

https://bestgiftcardvaultmen.eventbrite.com/