Things to Look Out for When Buying Sunglasses

When it comes to buying sunglasses from Goodr or any other store, don’t let the designer name or the price tag influence your selection. There are a few additional things to consider, including:

UV protection

Many have the impression that UV-blocking capacity and lens shade are the same, but this isn’t the case. In truth, UV protection is determined by whether or not particular chemicals were applied to the lenses during production rather than the lens color or depth of tint. To protect your eyes, always choose sunglasses that are designated as blocking 99% or 100% of UV rays. Some labels will mention “UV absorption up to 400nm” or UV400, which translates to 100-percent protection.

Remember that when choosing sunglasses, your top priority should be to protect your eyes from the damaging effects of UV exposure, so you should go for units that provide you with the highest levels of protection.

Sun protection

Your sunglasses may block 100% of UV radiation, but do they adequately protect your eyes from sunlight shining in all directions? Those tiny circular or weird lightning bolt frames may look super cool, but eyes require protection from more than just the sun straight ahead. To get the most out of your sunglasses, choose big or wraparound versions that provide full sun protection. Wraparound sunglasses cover from temple to temple, preventing damaging rays from entering through the sides and protecting your eyes and the extremely sensitive skin around them from the sun’s damaging rays.

Quality of the frame material

When choosing the shape and design of your sunglasses, think about whether the frames will last long enough for your lifestyle. The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends that sunglasses frames be inspected for weight, strength, flexibility, and resistance to corrosion and impact. There are many different types of frame materials available, ranging from metals like monel and titanium to polymers like zyl and nylon. Metal frames are a popular choice since they are malleable and corrosion-resistant. While this is the case, you should note that metal frames will not be as versatile as plastic frames in terms of style and color. Plastic frames are less expensive and come in a wide variety of colors and patterns, although some are more prone to breakage. Excessive sunshine exposure can also reduce their resiliency and color over time. Each frame material has its own set of advantages and disadvantages, so consult with a professional to determine which is ideal for you.

Quality of lens coating

Polarization, gradients, and anti-reflective (AR) coatings are not UV-protective, but they can help keep your eyes comfortable and your shades looking sharper. For example, if you engage in high-glare hobbies such as skiing or fishing, you should choose polarized glasses. This specific lens coating is often inexpensive, and it can help remove glare and reduce eye strain. Mirrored coatings, gradient, and double-gradient lenses are all excellent choices for high- glare activities. They’ll not only protect your eyes from glare, but they’ll also make your new sunglasses look cool. If you’re looking for prescription sunglasses, you might also consider photochromic lenses. Photochromic lenses automatically darken in bright sunshine and lighten in low light, allowing you to buy just one pair of glasses for indoor and outdoor use.

Regardless of lens material or coatings, the Glaucoma Research Foundation recommends that lenses be black enough to block 75% to 90% of visible light. A good rule of thumb to follow is that if you can see your eyes clearly in the mirror, your lenses are probably not black enough.

Lens material

Both glass and plastic lenses have their advantages and disadvantages, so it is up to you and your eyewear provider to make the appropriate decision. Glass lenses are scratch-resistant and provide the best vision. Glass is heavier, so your frame and tinting options may be limited. Glass lenses are also less impact-resistant than plastic lenses, which could pose a serious risk to children (and clumsy adults). Plastic lenses are lighter and less expensive than glass lenses. Hence, the great majority of Plano (non-prescription) sunglasses and clip-on sunglass lenses are constructed of this low-cost yet long-lasting material. Plastic lenses also easily accept additional coatings to keep your vision clear and pleasant.

Sunglass lenses, regardless of the material used, you should test them for color matching and UV absorption, as well as for distortion and defects. This way, you are sure that they provide maximum clarity and protection.

Size

Many people will consider the above factors but forget an important thing—the size of the sunglasses. You should note that the more coverage your UV protection sunglasses provide, the better. So, when buying sunglasses, go for wraparound or bigger styles. They serve to reduce the number of UV rays that reach the eyes. Before purchasing big sunglasses, remember to consider your comfort level. A decent fit is vital because you’ll be wearing them for extended periods in the sun.

Lens color

There are numerous lens colors available on the market, ranging from solid tints to gradients in grey, green, and brown. Even though lens color does not play a significant part in UV protection, it can improve visual contrast. Some colors can improve contrast, which is beneficial for athletes and players who participate in sports such as swimming, baseball, and golf.

Parting shot

These are some of the things you should consider when you are looking to buy sunglasses. If you are looking for more than sun protection, you can go for units with additional features such as premium filters and exceptional lens coatings. Regardless of the sunglasses you choose, ensure that you buy them from a reputable company. This way, you are sure that they will give you the protection you are after and, at the same time, give you a long life. If you are buying the units online, be cautious of the size that you go for. As a rule of thumb, always measure the size of your face so that you order the pieces that are comfortable enough for you.

