Charity Spotlight: Guests Travel Out of This World for Saddleback Memorial Gala

Galaxies orbited down to earth and sparkled upon the guests of Saddleback Memorial Foundation’s Spring Gala 2017 on May 6 at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point.

More than 400 physicians, philanthropists and community supporters (many from Newport Beach) gathered in the ballroom, which was transformed into a celestial experience for the black-tie event.

The fundraising event garnered $300,000 net for I’MAGINE, the space redesign project for Saddleback Memorial Medical Center.

After a hosted cocktail hour, a comet-like explosion in the ballroom kicked off the evening, and the spotlight opened on Saddleback Memorial CEO Marcia Manker. She described how the renovations are already transforming the hospital and how the patients will benefit from this three-year project, currently in its second year.

“We care about treating patients in the best possible way, and we are always striving to do better,” Manker said. “Imagine a new hybrid operating suite where world-class physicians will be able to perform more cutting-edge procedures. Imagine more surgical patients being able to heal in private rooms.”

Funds raised from the gala will directly benefit the I’MAGINE project, which includes the addition of a hybrid suite that provides high-definition cath lab imaging in an operating room. On the second-floor, three disconnected units will be reconfigured into a large unit, and more private rooms will be added. The rehabilitation gym for orthopedic, stroke and cardiac patients will be renovated and feature new equipment.

Cecilia Belew, Saddleback Memorial Foundation President, announced that the Foundation has already raised $5 million toward its $7 million goal; the total project cost is estimated at $16 million.

Live auction packages included a Santa Fe Opera Tour, house tickets to Hamilton at the Hollywood Pantages, and tickets to New York City Fashion Week. Steve’s Pies, an auction item of homemade pies every month for a year by former CEO Steve Geidt, sold twice for $5,750 each. The live auction raised more than $46,000.

“The energy this year was extra high among the guests – I’m thrilled so many of them come year after year to support our hospital,” said Belew. “We celebrated personal stories of amazing care and medical excellence, and helped set up the hospital for the future of health care for our patients.”

Thanks to wonderful sponsors, 100 percent of the evening’s proceeds will go toward the I’MAGINE project.

For more information, visit memorialcare.org/saddleback.