117th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Returns for Five ‘Magical Nights of Lights’ December 17-21

Get ready for five “Magical Nights of Lights” when the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade returns to Newport Harbor December 17-21.

This 117th edition of the Christmas Boat Parade – the largest on the West Coast – selected “Magical Nights of Lights” as this year’s theme from nearly 200 submissions. Michael Fleming and his family, residents of Costa Mesa, submitted the winning theme this year. According to the Christmas Boat Parade website, the theme captures the enchantment and wonder of the holiday season, transforming the harbor into a dazzling winter spectacle where creativity and imagination shine.

Bring the entire family to Marina Park (1600 W Balboa Blvd.), the largest public viewing location on the parade route, for the festive kick-off event on Wednesday, Dec. 17. The full evening of festivities includes an opening ceremony, front-row parade viewing and the fourth annual Holiday Market in partnership with Creative Communal.

The Holiday Market will feature over 35 local makers, food vendors, live music, entertainment, photo ops and kid activities.

The Opening Night event starts at 4 p.m. The holiday market runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Opening night fireworks will light the sky at 6:15 p.m. The parade sails by Marina Park at 6:45 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Parade Grand Marshals

Each night of the parade features a different Grand Marshal.

On Wednesday, Dec. 17, actor and Newport Beach native Ted McGinley is the opening night Grand Marshal. Celebrated for his roles on television classics like “Happy Days,” “The Love Boat,” “Married…with Children,” and most recently, “Shrinking.”

A true Newport Beach native, McGinley was born and raised in the coastal destination, where he grew up playing water polo, worked as a lifeguard, and attended Newport Harbor High School. McGinley’s lifelong connection to Newport Beach make him the ideal choice to lead this year’s celebration.

“I’m beyond honored to be named Grand Marshal of the 117th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade,” says McGinley. “This harbor and community shaped who I am, from my days at Newport Harbor High School to lifeguarding and playing water polo here. Being part of an event that I have enjoyed firsthand, whether from home or on the water, and seeing the joy it brings to generations of families, truly feels like coming home.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Newport Beach native Ted McGinley as our Grand Marshal for this year’s boat parade,” said Gary Sherwin, President and CEO of Visit Newport Beach. “Ted grew up right here, so he knows firsthand the excitement and magic that fill the harbor each holiday season. We can’t wait for him to kick off opening night and celebrate the joy and festive spirit of ‘Magical Nights of Lights’ with everyone who loves Newport Beach.”

Other Grand Marshals include the Corona del Mar High School Drum Line (December 18), Newport Beach Police, Fire and Lifeguard Departments (December 19), the 2025 Rose Queen and Royal Court (December 20), and OC School of the Arts Performance Group “Montage!” (December 21).

Ring of Lights

In addition to the dazzling boats sailing through the harbor, many local homes, businesses and yacht clubs are participating in the Ring of Lights and have gone to great lengths to decorate their properties and add to the festive feel of the boat parade.

Hosted by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Ring of Lights has its own judged categories and prizes awarded.

One of the best places to view Ring of Lights winners and other impressive displays is on Balboa Island. First, stroll down Marine Way and admire the boutiques alit with lights and decorations (and grab a Balboa Bar), then stroll the perimeter of the island while taking in the extraordinary light displays. Don’t miss the “Bear House” where you can see dozens of stuffed animals, then continue on to the home of Shirley Pepys near the Balboa Island Ferry, a perennial “”Ring of Lights” winner.

Boat Parade Viewing Sites

Myriad viewing spots are available along the parade route, but the area gets extra congested on weekends, so allow extra time anywhere you’re headed.

Marina Park is an ideal spot to watch the parade, but Balboa Blvd. can get packed on parade nights, and parking spots fill up fast, so if Marina Park is your destination of choice, get there early!

If you are a member of American Legion Post 291 on Balboa Peninsula, they host a parade viewing party on their patio each night of the parade from 5 to 9 p.m. For $55 you get a buffet dinner with live music. Open to members and their guests.

Enjoy prime water’s edge seating at the Newport Sea Base. Seating begins at 7 p.m. with the parade passing by the Sea Base at 8:37 p.m. Bring your own snack and non-alcoholic beverages or stop by the boat house and enjoy the snack bar. Seats range from $12 to $18 each. Children under 2 are free (unless they need their own seat). There are also several special event rooms for larger parties of 20 to 40. Limited parking available at $25 per vehicle. Visit newportseabase.org for details.

Lido Marina Village is another option for a viewing spot, although the docked boats can obstruct your view.

Another option: park in the lot next to the Balboa Pier and walk to the Balboa Fun Zone, where you can view he parade.

Perhaps the best viewing spot is on Balboa Island, as the Boat Parade passes around the entire island so you can view the parade at various times. Warning: do not try and park on Balboa Island. Park down the street on Bayside Drive and walk to the island.

Boat rentals are also available, but the yachts in the parade aim their decorations at the audiences on the shore so you’ll miss the main event, but you can certainly enjoy the waterfront holiday décor from a watery perch.

Parade Route and Schedule

As the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade moves through Newport Harbor, you can view the parade from almost any place on the shore.

With thousands of people viewing the parade each evening, allow extra time for travel and arrive as early as possible. All city parking lots will be open throughout the parade to accommodate viewers.

The 2025 Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade will start and finish at the tip of Lido Isle. As in previous years, the parade will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. each night and hug one side of Lido Isle before cruising along Balboa Peninsula Island. Once the parade reaches the jetty it makes a U-turn and cruises along a section of Corona del Mar before hitting Balboa Island. After passing both sides of the island, it continues along the shore Past several restaurants until ending back where it started at 9 p.m.

Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade History

It all started with a gondola and Japanese lanterns.

According to the Christmas Boat Parade website, the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade began more than 100 years ago when Italian gondolier John Scarpa began the tradition in 1907 by taking a group of visitors from Pasadena across the bay in a gondola decorated with Japanese lanterns.

A year later, on July 4, the first lighted boat parade took place when Scarpa and fellow small boat operators put together a small parade of nine vessels illuminated by Japanese lanterns.

Dubbed the Illuminated Water Parade, it was held again in 1913 but this time the boats were judged and prizes for the best decorated and best lighted vessels were given, similar to the prizes awarded at the current parade.

The parade was held another two years until WWI, when the parade went dark until. In 1919, Joseph Beek – who operated ferry boats to take autos and passengers from Balboa Island to the peninsula- brought the parade back by towing decorated floats. Many of these floats were built in Beek’s garage and were patterned after those in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade.

After that the parade was held every summer through 1949, but city officials felt the parade was drawing too many visitors, so it was deemed undesirable.

However, around this time Newport Beach City employees installed a lighted Christmas tree on a barge and had it towed around the harbor at Christmas time while its passengers sang Christmas carols to residents on shore.

Eventually other boats joined the barge, and soon the Tournament of Lights morphed into a Christmas celebration.

Now, the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade features around 100 decorated boats of all sizes and is hosted by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Prizes are awarded in several categories, including:

Sweepstakes Winner – The Bill Lusk Award

Sweepstakes Winner – Non-Commercial

Best Humor & Originality (1st – 3rd)

Best Use of Lights (1st – 3rd)

Best Animation/Special Effects (1st – 3rd)

Best Display of Theme

Best Music

Best Sailboat

Best Power Boat

Best Boat under 30 ft.

Best New Entry

Best Yacht Club Entry

Most Entries from a Yacht Club

For more information about the 117th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, including a route map, please visit www.christmasboatparade.com.