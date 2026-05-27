Alexander Shelley and Pacific Symphony Kick Off America’s 250th Anniversary May 28 – 30 with a Multimedia Celebration of America

On July 4, 2016, America celebrates its 250th anniversary, a milestone worth savoring.

That’s why Pacific Symphony has launched an ongoing celebration of America at 250, beginning May 28 – 30 with what the symphony describes as a compelling, multi-media program that blends a beloved classic with an immersive new work.

Gershwin’s popular Piano Concerto in F Major, written in 1925 and premiered on December 3, 1935 at Carnegie Hall with the New York Symphony and the composer as piano soloist, uses jazz and blues to musically enact American life. At the piano for the Pacific Symphony’s concert is Conrad Tao.

The West Coast premiere of “American Mosaic,” a cinematic musical collaboration between distinguished composer Peter Boyer and photographer Joe Sohm that combines their respective bodies of work celebrating America.

According to information from Pacific Symphony, the piece “blends symphonic music, awe-inspiring imagery from all 50 states and spoken narration in a fully immersive, cinematic concert experience across the nation’s vast and varied landscape.”

“This America at 250 program offers a glimpse at our horizon, as Pacific Symphony readies for a season long celebration of the nation’s semi-quincentennial,” says Artistic and Music Director Designate Alexander Shelley. “We are joined by one of today’s most creative and charismatic American soloists Conrad Tao, to perform a seminal American piano work: Gershwin’s Concerto in F. This masterpiece is sandwiched within American music of our own time celebrating the voices of the nation today.

“In Peter Boyer’s ‘American Mosaic,’ we celebrate the United States not only through his majestic new score, but through stunning imagery captured from all 50 states by photographer Joe Sohm and an inspiring live narration by a groundbreaking woman Deja Foxx,” continued Shelley.

The concerts on May 28-30 include the West Coast Premiere of ‘Inscription II,’ a compelling and thought-provoking new piece by composer Raven Chacon. Born in Fort Defiance, Arizona within the Navajo Nation, Chacon is the first Native American to win a Pulitzer Prize for Music, for his ‘Voiceless Mass’ in 2022.

“I was privileged to conduct the world premiere of this work earlier in the year and it left an indelible impression on everyone in attendance,” said Shelley. “It is an important statement from a vital voice in today’s living classical tradition.”

The main showpiece is “American Mosaic,” a 33-minute work that features decades of American photography by Joe Sohm that celebrates the people, places and spirit of America. Boyer’s orchestral score is narrated by Deja Foxx.

Premiered at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., American Mosaic was co-commissioned by six leading American orchestras: Pacific Symphony, National Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra for the Cincinnati Pops, Des Moines Symphony, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra.

“’American Mosaic’ is a musical and visual work that celebrates America’s 250th birthday in what I believe is a unique way,” describes Boyer. “With Joe Sohm’s breathtaking video imagery of all 50 states, narration highlighting key aspects of American history, and the emotional power of a great orchestra such as Pacific Symphony, it is hoped that the work will provide audiences with an uplifting experience. As a Southern California-based composer, I’m very excited for its West Coast Premiere performances.”

“You might not know my name, but you probably have seen my images, because I’ve been photographing the 50 states for over 40 years, and I’m told by many I’m probably the most published Americana photographer in not only the United States but the world,” Sohm said in the Pacific Symphony’s Preview Talk.

“My images can be found in major newspapers, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, in National Geographic, on television shows and just about everywhere, but although you may see my images, you rarely have a chance to hear my images,” continued Sohm. “What I mean by hearing is that when you set imagery to music, you create a new third element, and that third element engages the emotions.”

The concert titled “Shelley Conducts America at 250,” takes place May 28-30 at 8 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Enhancing the experience, audiences can attend a free Preview Talk at 7 p.m. and enjoy a post-concert meet-and-greet with Alexander Shelley on Thursday and Friday evenings. Tickets start at $36.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit pacificsymphony.org.

These concerts celebrating America at 250 are dedicated to the memory of Ted Smith, a longtime Newport Beach resident and Pacific Symphony board member who along with his wife Janice was a major supporter of Pacific Symphony. The concerts are generously underwritten by the Ted and Janice Smith Family.