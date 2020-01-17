$2M Jewelry Robbery Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

Share this:

A local woman pleaded not guilty this week to several charges related to a recent high-end robbery of jewelry valued at $2 million, according to authorities.

Karen Yvonne Floyd, 54, of Newport Beach entered her plea on Wednesday on felony charges of second degree robbery, and assault with deadly weapon other than firearm, and a misdemeanor of brandishing a weapon, according to Orange County Superior Court records. She also faces a sentencing enhancement of personally using deadly weapon, which could include an additional term of one year.

Around noon on Saturday, a female suspect entered a jewelry store located inside the South Coast Plaza shopping center at 3333 Bristol St., in Costa Mesa, according to a Costa Mesa Police Department press release shared on Tuesday.

“She asked to look at and try on several pieces of high-end jewelry,” CMPD authorities reported. “After putting on the jewelry, the suspect asked if she could view the jewelry in the sunlight. She was informed the jewelry could not leave the store while she began walking toward the entrance, where she was stopped by the store security.”

She brandished a large knife and threatened the security officers. The suspect fled the store and was followed to the parking lot, where store security was able to obtain the license plate of the vehicle as she drove away, police explained in the message.

Based on the license plate information and witness identifications, CMPD detectives identified the suspect as Floyd and obtained a search warrant for her residence.

On Monday, detectives contacted Floyd in the lobby of her apartment building and placed her under arrest with no incident.

Detectives searched Floyd’s residence and recovered the stolen jewelry and the knife used in the robbery. The jewelry, valued at over $2 million dollars, was subsequently returned to the store.

A pre-trial and bail review hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24.