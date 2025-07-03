Newport Beach City Manager Update: Boardwalk Safety, Innovation Award

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

During the past few months, the Newport Beach Police Department has made Oceanfront Boardwalk safety a top priority in response to concerns about unsafe behavior, and violations of speed limits and other boardwalk regulations.

Under the direction of Police Chief Dave Miner and his command staff, our police officers have significantly increased their presence and enforcement efforts on the boardwalk.

During April and May:

301 citations were issued for violations of vehicle and municipal codes.

1,212 educational contacts were made, in which individuals received warnings or information about boardwalk rules. These numbers reflect a deliberate balance between enforcement and education. Our goal is to promote safety through awareness, while taking appropriate enforcement action when necessary.

Examining the week-by-week data, the results show promising improvements:

In the first two weeks of April, officers issued over 100 citations.

By mid-May, citations had dropped significantly, down to just 13 for the week of May 15 – 21.

The trending decline in citations, paired with continued outreach, indicates that the enforcement and education campaign is working to reduce unsafe behavior. I want to thank our police officers for their hard work and our residents for their cooperation.

The City will continue to monitor boardwalk activity throughout the summer to ensure this progress continues.

Court Rules in City’s Favor on Challenge to Housing Plan

An Orange County Superior Court judge has upheld the City of Newport Beach’s State-mandated housing plan, rejecting lawsuits filed by two community groups.

On Wednesday, June 18, Hon. Melissa R. McCormick ruled in favor of the City in legal cases filed by Still Protecting Our Newport (SPON) and the Newport Beach Stewardship Association (NBSA), which sought to overturn the City’s State-mandated housing plan.

The ruling upholds the City’s 2022 Housing Element update and the 2024 adoption of amendments to its general plan and zoning code to comply with California law. The law requires cities to adopt plans and zoning code changes to allow for additional housing in an effort to address the statewide housing crisis. Newport Beach was required by the State to plan for 4,845 new housing units.

Without the mandated housing plan in place, the City could have faced severe consequences, including court-imposed fines of as much as $600,000 a month, legal action by the State, and the loss of local control over where and how housing is developed in Newport Beach.

City Wins Innovation Award for ADU Website

The City of Newport Beach was recognized by the Association of California Cities-Orange County (ACC-OC) on June 11 with an innovation award for a website designed to facilitate construction of Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs.

The online platform, at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/adu, was developed by the City’s Community Development Department and has been instrumental in helping homeowners navigate the process of constructing ADUs.

Newport Beach’s award, presented at the 2025 Leadership Forum and Golden Hub of Innovation Awards, was in the “Technology-Driven Transparent Governance Excellence” category.

The user-friendly website guides users through each phase of ADU management, from initial planning to construction and rental. Homeowners can easily access property-specific information such as zoning details and lot size, while an interactive map displays ADUs currently under construction. The site also offers links to financing options, grants, and other resources to support ADU development.

Complementing the website, a comprehensive guidebook consolidates much of the content, providing an accessible resource that includes planning tools, testimonials, the benefits of ADUs, and downloadable architectural plans.

Junior Lifeguard Program Welcomes 1,450 Participants on Opening Day

The Newport Beach Junior Lifeguard Program (NBJG) welcomed more than 1,450 participants — among the largest enrollments in program history — for the summer opening day on Tuesday, June 17.

As families gathered along the shoreline, participants suited up in signature NBJG uniforms, ready to dive into ocean safety education, physical fitness, and character-building teamwork. Returning “JGs” reunited with friends and instructors, while first-timers eagerly joined their new groups to meet their instructors, many of whom are full-time Newport Beach lifeguards and former junior guards themselves.

The NBJG program runs in four-week sessions throughout the summer and includes instruction in ocean swimming, paddleboarding, first aid and rescue techniques, along with fun beach competitions and drills.

For more on the Junior Lifeguard Program, visit www.nbjg.net.

NBPD Volunteers Support Junior Lifeguard Program

Thank you to our Newport Beach Police Department volunteers who are supporting the Junior Lifeguard Program this summer.

Throughout June and July, volunteers will be assisting at the Balboa Island Ferry, helping to ensure a smooth and safe arrival for junior guards and others traveling through the area. In addition to providing general support, they will be helping to manage pedestrian, vehicle, and bicycle traffic to keep everyone safe and moving efficiently.

City Wins Engineering, Construction Management Awards for Sunset Bridge Project

The City’s Sunset Bridge project recently earned two awards from engineering and construction management associations.

The pedestrian and bicycle bridge at Superior Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway recently won the “Outstanding Bridge Project” from the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), and a “Project Achievement Award” from the Construction Management Association of America.

In February, the bridge earned the 2025 Merit Award in the Structural System/Bridges category from the American Council of Engineering Companies.

The $15.5-million Sunset Bridge and parking lot project opened in September 2024. The project was led by the City’s Public Works Department in collaboration with the Community Development, Recreation and Senior Services, and Utilities departments, as well as a team of engineering firms.