89th Annual Flight of Newport Sets Sail in Newport Harbor July 13

Newport Harbor is filled with boats of all sizes on sunny summer weekends, but on Sunday, July 13, you’ll see even more sailboats than usual when the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce (with assistance from the Balboa Yacht Club) presents the 89th annual Flight of Newport.

The race dates back to 1936 when it was known as the Flight of the Snowbirds—the name of a small wooden sailboat that was once the most popular boat in the harbor (and was used in the Olympic Games).

In the early 1970s the race briefly became known as Flight of the Kites, a sailing dinghy slightly longer than a Snowbird.

In 1979 the race was renamed Flight of the Lasers, a more modern and very popular fiberglass boat.

The race was renamed once again in 2020 to The Flight of Newport and welcomed ILCA (formerly known as Lasers), Harbor 20 and Terra RS boats.

This year’s Flight of Newport will begin near the Balboa Pavilion at 12:45 p.m. for RS Terra/Snowbirds, 1 p.m. for ILCA 7 & 6 (Laser Full & Radial), and 1:15 p.m. for Harbor 20s.

It will take about 90 minutes to complete the course, which circumvents the entire bay. The first-place winner in the ILCA fleet will receive the Albert Soiland Trophy, named after the first Commodore of the Newport Harbor Yacht Club, along with a new sail provided by Vela LA.

Other placing racers first to cross the finish line in these categories will also receive prizes: ILCA fleet, the First Girl, Youngest Boy, Youngest Girl, Oldest Person and First Married Couple.

The Albert Soiland Trophy is engraved with the names of past winners and has frequently been awarded to sailors who have gone on to participate in bigger races, including the America’s Cup.

“The Flight of Newport is a great community tradition and carries many happy memories from people who have participated in past regattas. Ages range from young aspiring skippers to legends of the bay like Seymour Beek and Dave Tingler. Everyone wins during this special event on the water,” said Lawrence Jones, Chair of the 2025 Flight of Newport.

Sponsors for the 89th Annual Flight of Newport include the Balboa Island Ferry, Best Life & Health, Fiber-Seal West, George & Shields, Hemphill’s Rugs & Carpets, Hill’s Boat Service, Island Marine, Fuel, Jaril Group Insurance Services, JLK Rosenberger, Just Marine, Newport Beach Tax & Financial, Newport Coast Sailing, RW Lewis Builders, Spinnaker Investments, Theodore Robins Ford, Van Weide Travel, Visit Newport Beach, West Coast Arborists, RW Lewis Builders, Redwood West, Balboa Yacht Club, Case Communications, Newport Sea Base and Vela LA Sail.

There is no charge to enter the race. Each registered participant will receive a Flight of Newport T-shirt and must provide their own boat.

For more information and to sign up, visit www.FlightofNewportBeach.com.