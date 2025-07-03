Tech Meets Tidepools with Crystal Cove’s Newest Conservation Hero RaccoonBot

Suspended above Los Trancos Creek on a cable line and powered by the sun, RaccoonBot, a solar-powered, bio-inspired robot, has officially arrived at Crystal Cove State Park in Newport Beach.

This innovative technology is the product of a collaboration between Crystal Cove Conservancy and UC Irvine’s Robot Ecology Lab, and designed to advance environmental conservation through creative, nature-inspired engineering.

To mark this milestone and explore the science behind the project, Crystal Cove Conservancy invites the community to a special Cove Talk event on Thursday, July 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring a conversation between Kate Wheeler, president & CEO of Crystal Cove Conservancy and Dr. Magnus Egerstedt, dean of engineering at UC Irvine and director of the UCI Robot Ecology Lab.

Dr. Egerstedt will share how research at the lab is inspired by biology and grounded in the natural behaviors of animals like fish, birds, and sloths—species that inform how robotic systems can move, adapt, and gather information in dynamic environments. Through a blend of ecology and engineering, UCI’s team is helping develop tools that can operate like organisms in the wild, capable of generating their own energy, sensing their surroundings, and withstanding coastal conditions.

“As we face increasingly complex environmental challenges, it’s more important than ever to develop innovative tools that help us understand and protect our natural world,” said Dr. Egerstedt. “RaccoonBot represents an exciting step forward, blending robotics, ecology, and education to inspire new ways of thinking about conservation.”

Outfitted with cameras and environmental sensors, RaccoonBot collects data on air quality, temperature, humidity, and vegetation at Crystal Cove State Park. The robot’s design—lightweight, durable, and built to withstand salt air and weather—was custom-engineered with input from students and researchers across disciplines at UCI.

The robot aims to help scientists, educators, and students track ecological changes over time and inform long-term habitat restoration.

“Our mission is rooted in protecting and restoring the natural environment while inspiring the next generation of environmental scientists,” said Kate Wheeler, president & CEO of Crystal Cove Conservancy. “Our partnership with Dr. Egerstedt and the UCI engineering team has allowed us to bring real-world research into the field, where students gather data, test solutions, and help us better understand the changes unfolding across the planet. And if a cute robot raccoon can help? Well…of course!”

Crystal Cove Conservancy has long partnered with UCI on STEM programming that reaches more than 10,000 K–12 students each year, primarily from under resourced schools. By integrating engineering into its curriculum and placing students alongside scientists and engineers, the Conservancy fosters hands-on learning experiences rooted in real-world environmental challenges.

Visitors are encouraged to keep an eye out for RaccoonBot near Los Trancos Creek and to share sightings on social media using #RaccoonBot and tagging @CrystalCoveConservancy and @uciengineering on Instagram.

Admission to the July 10 event is $15 for general tickets and $10 for Crystal Cove Conservancy members. Space is limited.

For more information about Crystal Cove Conservancy and to register for upcoming programs, visit www.CrystalCove.org/Events.

Crystal Cove Conservancy works to protect the historic, natural, and cultural resources of Crystal Cove State Park. Their unique public/private partnership with California State Parks means that all revenue raised is reinvested into programs that use the park as an outdoor classroom for STEM education. These programs will cultivate our planet’s next generation of environmental stewards, ensuring that Crystal Cove and places like it live on for generations.

For more information, visit https://crystalcove.org.