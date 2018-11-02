Artscapes: A Big Adventure Heads to OC Fairgrounds

Share this:

One of my favorite events is the annual KAABOO Festival at the Del Mar Racetrack. That weekend affair brings together world famous musical performers, comedians and a fantastic selection of art work and food.

You won’t have to travel as far this weekend to experience Big Adventure at the OC Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa.

Presented by rock station 98.7 FM, Big Adventure is a mix of music, comedy, gaming, sci-fi & fantasy.

Live music will be performed by Empire Of The Sun, Modest Mouse, Phantogram, Cold War Kids, Echos, Nvdes, Allie X, and Party Nails, along with comedy from Patton Oswalt, Jim Jefferies, Baron Vaughn, Emo Philips, Hari Kondabolu, Kristen Schaal, Maria Bamford, Natasha Leggero, Rhys Darby, and Ron Funches.

There will also be special guests and comic book/comic con exhibitors.

According to the Big Adventure website, “Big Adventure is the only place on earth where you can show up in your favorite cosplay, find that rare comic or collectible you’ve been searching for, go head-to-head with your friend in your favorite video game or tabletop game, check out some of your favorite bands and comedians, and then go dance the night away at the dance stage! See some of your favorite cast members and special guests during the TV, Film and Gaming panels, participate in interactive fan experiences, and visit the Artist Alley where some of the comic book industry’s top artists and creators will be speaking about their craft, selling artwork, meeting fans and signing autographs.”

Big Adventure co-producer Rob Tweedie shared, “”It’s more than just a comic con, more than just a festival. Big Adventure really is a one-of-a-kind celebration of pop culture and fandom in all forms. I’ve waited in my share of comic con lines over the years, sometimes even overnight. Our goal is to combine that great sense of wonder and community with the excitement and energy of an outdoor festival to create an authentic entertainment event that is truly unique and out-of-this-world.”

VIP and general admission passes are available. For ticket information, visit BigAdventureFest.com.