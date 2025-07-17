Laguna Playhouse Appoints Adele Adkins as New Managing Director

After conducting an extensive nationwide search led by Arts Consulting Group, The Laguna Playhouse has hired Adele Adkins as its new Managing Director.

A nationally recognized arts leader and creative strategist, Adkins brings more than 25 years of experience in driving organizational growth, building high-performing teams, and delivering exceptional results in fundraising, marketing, programming, and community engagement.

Adkins joins the Playhouse from Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania, often referred to as “America’s Most Famous Summer Theater,” where she served as Managing Director.

There, she played a pivotal role in guiding the organization through a period of transformative growth. Under her leadership, BCP expanded its annual budget from 8.6 million to 10.6 million while significantly reducing its deficit. With her guidance, BCP transitioned from a private operating foundation to a public charity to unlock new funding opportunities. She implemented financial strategies that improved efficiency and increased revenue. Adkins also co-led a successful capital initiative to purchase a nearby inn for actor housing, generating substantial long-term savings for the theater.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adele to The Laguna Playhouse,” said Lisa Hale, fhair of the Board. “She is a mission-driven leader with a demonstrated ability to balance artistic vision with business acumen. Her experience, values, and collaborative spirit make her the ideal partner to lead this next chapter in our storied history.”

Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director David Ellenstein welcomed Adkins to Laguna Playhouse, noting that “Adele’s vast experience, savvy understanding of the nonprofit arts world and her warm personality will be a great fit to our Laguna Beach community. I am looking forward to our creating great theatre together.”

“I am incredibly honored to join The Laguna Playhouse,” stated Adkins. “This is a theater with a remarkable artistic legacy and a deep connection to its local community. I am excited to collaborate with the board, staff, artists, and audience to build on its strengths and create new opportunities for impact, innovation, and inclusion.”

Adkins previously served as Executive Director of the Clark State Performing Arts Center in Ohio and Associate Director of the Collins Center for the Arts at the University of Maine, where she oversaw multimillion-dollar renovations, developed nationally recognized programming, and led successful capital and endowment campaigns. During her career, she has consistently advanced diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA), embedding these values into policy, programming, and partnerships.

A trained cellist with a performance diploma from Juilliard School, Adkins brings to the Playhouse both administrative excellence and a deep appreciation for the performing arts. She is also an experienced public speaker and advocate, having shared insights on strategic planning, equity in the arts, and arts leadership at national conferences and universities.

Joining Adele is her husband David and their 20- year-old son Jamie.

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and brings the experience of the performing arts to more than 80,000 patrons each season.

The Laguna Playhouse has featured many talented and renowned performers on its stage, including Ed Asner, Leslie Caron, Hershey Felder, Harrison Ford, Davis Gaines, Melanie Griffith, Val Kilmer, Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Hal Linden, Wendie Malick, Rita Rudner, Peter Strauss, Jobeth Williams, Joely Fisher, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart, Loretta Swit, and Bette Davis.

For more information on Laguna Playhouse, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.