Soundcheck: A Really Big Show at Newport Dunes June 23

There’s a really big show happening at Newport Dunes this weekend, and it’s for a good cause.

The Really Big Show will be held on Saturday, June 23 from noon to 6 p.m. Four bands are scheduled to perform, including Swingin’ Tikis, Electric Cool-Aide, Superdelux, and The Side Deal (a group comprised of members of Sugar Ray, Train, and Pawnshop Kings).

There will be food trucks on site, and beer and wine available for purchase.

Tickets are $50 each. Kids under 16 are free with a paying adult. Proceeds benefit the Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation in support of wounded military men and women with surf therapy.

Visit TheReallyBig.Show for more information and to purchase tickets.