Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Soundcheck: A Really Big Show at Newport Dunes June 23

Posted On 22 Jun 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

There’s a really big show happening at Newport Dunes this weekend, and it’s for a good cause.

The Really Big Show will be held on Saturday, June 23 from noon to 6 p.m. Four bands are scheduled to perform, including Swingin’ Tikis, Electric Cool-Aide, Superdelux, and The Side Deal (a group comprised of members of Sugar Ray, Train, and Pawnshop Kings).

(Pictured–The Side Deal band)

There will be food trucks on site, and beer and wine available for purchase.

Tickets are $50 each. Kids under 16 are free with a paying adult. Proceeds benefit the Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation in support of wounded military men and women with surf therapy.

Visit TheReallyBig.Show for more information and to purchase tickets.

 

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Off the Menu: 10th Annual Lobsterfest at Newport Beach Aug 5

Posted On 19 Jun 2018
, By
0

Biz Buzz: Russo and Steele Auto Auction Returns to Newport Dunes June 8-10

Posted On 01 Jun 2018
, By
0

Newport Beach Film Festival: Opening Night Red Carpet Photos

Posted On 28 Apr 2018
, By
0

Newport Beach Film Festival: Take 19

Posted On 27 Apr 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.