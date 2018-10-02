Airport Announces New Pick-Up Areas for Mobile App Passengers

Share this:

The County of Orange and John Wayne Airport announced a new pick-up area for passengers using ride apps Lyft, Uber and Wingz, effective October 1.

The new procedure is meant to reduce traffic congestion on the arrivals (lower) level, and facilitate a more efficient procedure for guests and ride app drivers, officials explained in a statement released on Thursday.

“Providing a designated pick-up location for Lyft, Uber and Wingz will result in a more convenient process for our guests,” said Airport Director Barry Rondinella in a prepared statement. “To ensure a smooth transition, guests will find additional wayfinding signage and increased customer service assistance in the Terminal and at curbside.”

The ride app pick-up locations are located in parking structures A2, B2 and C.

The Airport advises users to wait until they get to the pickup location to hail a ride, so that ride app drivers can make the pick-up and exit on a timely basis, officials explain in the press release. Ride app drivers will continue to drop off passengers on the departures (upper) level at curbside.