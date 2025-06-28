Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fourth of July Events and Safety Tips

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The City of Newport Beach is committed to ensuring a safe and family friendly July 4th holiday, with fun activities, celebrations and enhanced public safety measures.

There will be a number of community-oriented activities in Newport Beach on Friday, July 4:

14th Annual Fourth of July is for Families: Newport Peninsula Bike Parade and Community Festival. The City is once again hosting the annual Newport Peninsula Bike Parade and Community Festival on July 4. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Balboa Boulevard and 36th Street and will head down Balboa to Channel Place Park for a free festival that includes carnival games, arts and crafts, music and food for purchase. The festival will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. For more information on this event, contact the Recreation and Senior Services Department at (949) 644-3151.

Mariners Bike Parade: The Mariners community is organizing a parade down Mariners Drive starting at 10:30 a.m.

Old Glory Boat Parade: The annual Old Glory Boat Parade, sponsored by the American Legion Yacht Club, will be held in Newport Harbor on July 4 beginning at 1 p.m. Boats will be decorated in patriotic red, white and blue. For more information about the parade and viewing locations, please contact the American Legion Yacht Club at (949) 673-5002.

Fourth of July Coastal Flyover: The Condor Squadron Officer’s and Airmen’s Association, a non-profit organization founded by a group of WWII fighter pilots, will fly AT-6s over Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Dana Point and San Clemente on July 4. The aircraft will begin over Huntington Beach and expect to fly over Newport Beach at about 5:35 p.m.

Fireworks Extravaganza: The City is co-sponsoring a Fireworks Extravaganza with the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Dr. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. on July 4. Newport Beach residents can walk into the evening fireworks show for free (please bring photo ID). Newport Dunes has a full day of activities, food and music planned.

As you celebrate, please keep in mind:

Fireworks of all types are illegal in Newport Beach. To report the illegal use of fireworks, call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (949) 644-3717 only if you know the exact location.

Due to the large crowds that come to Newport Beach to celebrate the holiday, please remember to observe all posted traffic control and give way to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic entering the Balboa Peninsula is heavily congested on the holiday, and some roads will be closed. If you are inviting visitors to this area, please advise them to arrive early in the day to find legal parking.

Safety Enhancement Zones will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. on July 4 to 3 a.m. on July 5 in Corona del Mar and the West Newport/Peninsula area. Fines within this area are triple the normal amount during this time frame and can be up to $3,000. Maps showing the boundaries of the West Newport and Corona del Mar Safety Enhancement Zones are available on the City’s website.

Loud and raucous parties that require a police response could result in a citation or arrest for those present and fines for both property owners and tenants. Fines in the Safety Enhancement Zone are tripled on the Fourth of July, and short-term lodging permits (for vacation rentals) can be temporarily revoked for up to 60 days.

For more July 4th event and safety information, please see the Newport Beach Police Department’s community handout at https://www.nbpd.org/home/showpublisheddocument/76802/638856883172430000.

City to Host Annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition June 28

The 58th Annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition will be on Saturday, June 28 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Dr. Admission and parking are free.

Visitors can mingle with artists and enjoy an afternoon of fine art, sculptures, live music, food, children’s art activities, awards, and more. Exhibited artwork will be available for purchase.

More information is available at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/library-services/cultural-arts/newport-beach-art-exhibition.

NBPD Volunteers Support Junior Lifeguard Program

Thank you to our Newport Beach Police Department volunteers who are supporting the Junior Lifeguard Program this summer.

Throughout June and July, volunteers will be assisting at the Balboa Island Ferry, helping to ensure a smooth and safe arrival for junior guards and others traveling through the area. In addition to providing general support, they will be helping to manage pedestrian, vehicle, and bicycle traffic to keep everyone safe and moving efficiently.

City Wins Engineering, Construction Management Awards for Sunset Bridge Project

The City’s Sunset Bridge project recently earned two awards from engineering and construction management associations.

The pedestrian and bicycle bridge at Superior Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway recently won the “Outstanding Bridge Project” from the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), and a “Project Achievement Award” from the Construction Management Association of America.

In February, the bridge earned the 2025 Merit Award in the Structural System/Bridges category from the American Council of Engineering Companies.

The $15.5-million Sunset Bridge and parking lot project opened in September 2024. The project was led by the City’s Public Works Department in collaboration with the Community Development, Recreation and Senior Services, and Utilities departments, as well as a team of engineering firms.