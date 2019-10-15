Airshow Delivers Excitement in the Sky

Share this:

Newport Beach residents heard and saw aerial maneuvers from a variety of performers as the 4th annual Great Pacific Airshow took to the sky in Huntington Beach last weekend.

The Oct. 4–6 line-up featured the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, Canadian Forces Snowbirds, and more.

The free, public event brought thousands of people from all over Orange County and beyond to Newport’s neighboring beach city to watch the aerobatics.

For more information, visit pacificairshow.com.