Airshow Delivers Excitement in the Sky

By
Newport Indy Staff
-
0
16
British Royal Air Force Red Arrows during the 4th annual Great Pacific Airshow.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Newport Beach residents heard and saw aerial maneuvers from a variety of performers as the 4th annual Great Pacific Airshow took to the sky in Huntington Beach last weekend.

The Oct. 4–6 line-up featured the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, Canadian Forces Snowbirds, and more.

The free, public event brought thousands of people from all over Orange County and beyond to Newport’s neighboring beach city to watch the aerobatics.

For more information, visit pacificairshow.com.

The Red Bull stunt plane and others on the tarmac at Lyon Air Museum during the Great Pacific Airshow media day.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Planes lined up at the Lyon Museum before the show.
— Photo by Jim Collins
The Canadian Snow Birds take to the sky above Huntington Beach during the airshow.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©
United States Air Force thunderbirds perform during the 4th annual Great Pacific Airshow.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©
A person flies a jet pack over the water during the 4th annual Great Pacific Airshow.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©
The Canadian Snow Birds perform a skillfully executed maneuver during the event.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©
United States Air Force thunderbirds perform during the 4th annual Great Pacific Airshow.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©
