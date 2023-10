Share this:

The City of Newport Beach Recreation & Senior Services Department and Salty Crew presented the 2023 Surf Championships for Amateurs Sept. 23 and 24.

Divisions included Elementary (11 and Under), Middle School (12-14yrs), High School (15-18yrs), Open Men’s (19yrs+), Masters (30yrs+), Legends (40yrs+), Hall of Fame (50yrs+), and Open Girls (All Ages).

NB Indy photographer Jim Collins was there to capture the action.