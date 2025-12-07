Annual Corona del Mar Christmas Walk December 7

The Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce is delighted to present the 46th Annual Corona del Mar Christmas Walk, a day that transforms the entire village of Corona del Mar into a magical holiday celebration!

On Sunday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., generations of families, friends, and neighbors will gather to enjoy a beloved community tradition celebrating the season with fun, food, live music and holiday festivities.

Featuring live entertainment on multiple stages throughout the village; strolling performers including stilt walkers, magicians and circus acts; photos with Santa Claus and live reindeer; restaurant tastings; and holiday shopping with local merchants.

The famous Beer & Wine Garden returns with dancing in the street.

Since its inception, the Christmas Walk has highlighted and supported local businesses by providing a stage to connect with the community, showcase products and services, and celebrate the spirit of holiday season.

Presented by the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce, this year’s event is once again proudly supported by Presenting Sponsor Casey Lesher of Christie’s International Real Estate, along with many generous community partners.

The “Walk” continues its tradition of giving back by providing a portion of proceeds to the Corona del Mar High School Music Program.

Visit https://www.cdmchamber.com/ for more information.