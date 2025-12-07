Celebrate the Holidays at Crystal Cove in Newport Coast: A Season of Art, Light, and Community

The holidays are shining bright at Crystal Cove State Park. This December, Crystal Cove Conservancy invites the public to experience a season of creativity, community, and coastal beauty through a series of festive events celebrating art, nature, and togetherness.

Nestled between the sea and the bluffs, Crystal Cove Historic District transforms into a seaside wonderland each December. From the shimmering artwork and artisan creations showcased in the Holiday House at Cottage #46, the turquoise cottage, to the glow of the Tree Lighting and Holiday Bazaar, every moment captures the spirit and beauty of Crystal Cove.

Visitors can stroll the Historic District cottages and enjoy heartwarming activities designed to inspire creativity and connection.

Each event blends the spirit of giving with the Conservancy’s mission to protect Crystal Cove and turn it into an outdoor classroom for all. From plein air art workshops overlooking the ocean to family art days exploring the mysteries of the tidepools, guests will find plenty of ways to make memories that last long after the season fades.

“Each season at Crystal Cove tells its own story,” said Kate Wheeler, President and CEO of Crystal Cove Conservancy. “In winter, the pace slows and the light lants low, inviting us to pause and reconnect—with nature, with one another, and with the work of protecting this extraordinary place. Our holiday traditions remind us that community and conservation go hand in hand.”

Activities:

Holiday House / Through January 7, 2026

Location: Cottage #46, the turquoise cottage

Description: Art is at the heart of this year’s Holiday House. Step inside Cottage #46 to explore a seasonal gallery and artisan marketplace filled with handcrafted ornaments, ocean-inspired gifts, and nature-themed décor—all created in the spirit of creativity, conservation, and coastal heritage.

29th Annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Bazaar December 6, 2025

Location: Crystal Cove State Park Historic District

Details: Bazaar is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tree Lighting Program: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Santa Meet & Greet: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Description: A beloved Crystal Cove tradition, this festive celebration invites families and friends to gather for an afternoon of holiday cheer. Enjoy live carolers, local artisan shopping, and cookies and cocoa from the Beachcomber Cafe, and the highlight of the evening—the lighting of the iconic Crystal Cove holiday tree.

Holiday Plein Air Family Painting Workshop Saturday, December 13

Time: 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Cottage #46

Description: Hands-on, family-friendly art class where children and parents paint Crystal Cove’s iconic holiday tree overlooking the ocean. Led by a local plein air artist, this class celebrates creativity and togetherness. A parent or guardian must accompany each child. Capacity is limited to 12 painters. $40 per person.

Holiday ArtFest Saturday Dec. 13. Family Art Day in the Commons

Time: 10 to 2 p.m. (Carolers: 10 to 1 p.m.)

Description: Dive into the magic of the season with a day of hands-on art, nature, and learning. Families can enjoy holiday-inspired crafts, educational puppet shows, and tidepool-themed projects inspired by winter’s King Tides—a true “gift from Mother Nature.”

Crystal Cove Conservancy is the nonprofit partner of Crystal Cove State Park. Through education, conservation, and preservation, The Conservancy protects the park’s natural and cultural resources while inspiring the next generation of environmental leaders. Each year, more than 7,000 students, educators, and community members engage with hands-on STEM programs, historic preservation, and conservation initiatives that ensure Crystal Cove remains a place to cherish for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.crystalcove.org.