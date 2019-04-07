Art in the Park Call for Entries

The Newport Beach Arts Foundation announced a call for entries for artists and artisans to apply for the 2019 Art in the Park, in a press release this week.

The 16th annual event is scheduled for Sept. 28 on the Newport Beach Civic Center Green.

Artist applications must be submitted by Aug. 10. The process and requirements to apply can be found on the Foundation’s website.

Art in the Park features more than 100 Southern California artists displaying and selling their work in all media including painting, ceramics, photography, textiles, jewelry, glass, wood and more.

The public is invited to attend. Admission and parking are free. Attendees can meet the artists, see their work and have the opportunity to buy as well. There will also be free art activities for kids to enjoy.

Proceeds from Art in the Park provide support for school tours, acquisition of significant works of art for the city of Newport Beach and for the city’s arts and cultural programming.

The nonprofit organization was created to promote, support and broaden cultural activities within Newport Beach in coordination with the Newport Beach Arts Commission.

For more information or to apply, visit newportbeachartsfoundation.org or email [email protected]