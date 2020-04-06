Artscapes: Laguna Playhouse Announces Updates to Schedule

Share this:

In response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Laguna Playhouse has announced the updates to their current 99th season and the 100th season, scheduled to start this summer.

According to information received from the playhouse, Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard have re-scheduled or cancelled some of the upcoming productions.

Hershey Felder’s “Monsieur Chopin,” originally slated for this month, has been rescheduled to this coming October as a special performance in the Playhouse’s centennial season. All ticket holders for “Monsieur Chopin” will be automatically transferred to the new dates, and ticket buyers will be contacted directly with details.

Also rescheduled is the special performance of “Rocky Mountain High, A Tribute to John Denver,” which has been moved to January 7-10, 2021.

The Playhouse is also in discussions with the creative team for “Ann,” the one-woman play about Texas Governor Ann Richards, to bring this popular play back as a special performance in the coming year.

New dates for the “Official Blues Brothers Revue” will also be announced soon. The world premiere musical, “To Sir, With Love,” has been cancelled.

All ticket holders for “Ann” and “To Sir, With Love” are being invited to support the Laguna Playhouse by applying their balance for those shows to their 2020/2021 season subscription. By doing this, subscribers can help ensure that the Playhouse remains able to produce the quality productions for the next 100 years.

The Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre is continuing to educate students via remote access. Conservatory classes resumed the week of March 30 online. The Youth Theatre is exploring ways to create virtual mini-performances remotely. Workshop classes have been paused until fall. Summer camps are currently still scheduled to start at the end of June, providing it is safe to do so.

The Playhouse has also announced its Thank You Orange County Heroes program, dedicated to front-line employees ranging from grocery store workers to doctors and nurses, and all others working daily in the community risking their lives to keep everyone safe.

These first line workers are entitled a pair of complimentary tickets to any show of the Playhouse’s centennial season.

Visit LagunaPlayhouse.com for more information.